Democratic lawmaker doubles down on fellow Dem, accusing them of 'election subversion'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., called out her fellow Democrats on Monday for "subverting democracy" with cynical political moves, warning one does not save democracy by bypassing it.

Gluesenkamp Perez caused political shockwaves on Wednesday by demanding a vote to condemn Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, D-Ill., for unexpectedly ending his re-election bid, which effectively cleared the way for his chief of staff to run in his place.

CNN host Jake Tapper recalled Gluesenkamp Perez’s accusation that Garcia’s move was "undermining the process of a free and fair election," noting that it is rare for a Democrat to turn against a party ally in such a way.

Gluesenkamp Perez said that she felt the need to speak up.

DEMOCRAT CIVIL WAR ERUPTS AFTER MODERATE ACCUSES PROGRESSIVE OF UNDERMINING 'FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS'

"Because I believe election subversion is wrong no matter who’s doing it," she said. "And I think that right now we’re seeing a profound, very loud call from Americans for transparency and accountability. And it’s part and parcel of that, that you don’t just turn a blind eye to wrongdoing or unethical behavior when it’s, you know, politically convenient, that you do it consistently."

The moderate Democrat noted that not only was she dismayed at Garcia’s allegedly tactical political move, but that her fellow Democrats applauded it.

"One of the disturbing things is that like, immediately after the news broke about how Chuy had basically chosen his successor, I saw a lot of members congratulating him on how clever and slick it was," she said. "And I think that galvanized me more to say that this is not something to be proud of, or to emulate or copy."

She warned that democracy cannot be saved by circumventing it.

"What use is it to win an election at all costs, even your own integrity, if you are in that process, destroying Americans’ confidence in government? That’s the thing. Like, it’s not a prize that’s worth winning. If you destroy the thing in the process."

"Without question, what Congressman Garcia did stinks," Tapper agreed. "And the voters got screwed without, you know, taking a position on what kind of a politician he is, or his successor, will be. You are right on the facts."

He went on to ask whether the events of the previous election, such as the Democratic Party protecting Biden from primary challengers and then appointing Harris as his successor without a vote, influenced her decision.

JASMINE CROCKETT DOWNPLAYS JAY JONES' MURDEROUS TEXTS AS A 'DISTRACTION'

"Yeah. I think there’s one school of thought that’s pretty strong in D.C. That it’s like, ‘The threat to democracy is so real that we have to make choices for people, that Americans aren‘t smart enough to choose their own representatives.’ I think that that lack of confidence in voters it is toxic, and it’s not true," she said.

Gluesenkamp Perez, who identifies as Latina herself, was also asked about a recent accusation that she targeted Garcia because he is Latino and progressive.

"Identity politics do not justify election subversion," she said. "Nothing justifies that. If you say that it’s wrong, you have to say that it’s wrong consistently. No matter who’s doing it. This cannot be like a interparty fight. Like that’s not what this is about. You know, it is about confidence of whether we are going to choose to respect voters, whether we’re going to operate with morality."

When asked about her initial call to condemn Garcia from the House floor last week, a García spokesperson said the congressman followed all proper election guidelines when making "a deeply personal decision based on his health, his wife’s worsening condition and his responsibility to the grandchildren he is raising after the death of his daughter."

"At a moment like this, he hopes his colleagues, especially those who speak about family values, can show the same compassion and respect that any family would want during a health crisis ," the spokesperson said.

His team did not immediately respond to a follow-up request for comment on Gluesenkamp Perez’s latest remarks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.