House Minority Leader McCarthy reveals how Biden and House Speaker Pelosi should have gone about Taiwan visit

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighs in on President Biden’s approach to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit and what Pelosi could have done differently on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy explained how President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi alike should have approached her Taiwan visit Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: Biden has shown weakness from the very beginning from Afghanistan. Watch how he allowed China to speak to America, first on our soil in Alaska. And then what did he do when Nancy Pelosi was going to Taiwan? He showed weakness again, said, "Well, the military doesn't want her to go. Well, it's Nancy." Why didn't he stand up for America and say China's not going to dictate when and who goes to Taiwan? 

NANCY PELOSI DEPARTS TAIWAN AFTER VISIT CRITICIZED BY CHINA

China would have had a different opinion about what they said and did. But the other point about Nancy Pelosi — I support Americans going to Taiwan. But if you're Speaker of the House, wouldn't it have been stronger if you took a bipartisan group? Every other congressional delegation that travels overseas has to be bipartisan. It's only the speaker — when she goes to Ukraine, she makes it partisan — Democrats only. When she goes to Taiwan, she made it only Democrats. Wouldn't it have been a stronger voice to China as well, if you had Republicans and Democrats together?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.