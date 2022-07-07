Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Piers Morgan: Boris Johnson’s resignation, Biden 'weakness' is exactly what Putin wants to see

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Piers Morgan reacts to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation amid Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Fox Nation "Uncensored" host Piers Morgan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to see.

"That one person loving all this chaos both in the U.K. and the U.S. and all the uncertainty is Vladimir Putin. This all plays right into his hands. This is what he wants to see," Morgan said, adding Putin sees the United States as weak under President Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to make a statement at Downing Street in London, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to make a statement at Downing Street in London, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday morning.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

Johnson said he would stay until the Conservative party picks a new leader, despite multiple people, including his two latest cabinet appointments, calling on him to step down immediately amid ethics scandals. Dozens of ministers and officials in his Conservative government have resigned this week. 

Piers Morgan: ‘Boris Johnson has a massive problem with the truth’ Video

Morgan argued that countries that should be united in stopping Russia's rampage through Ukraine are actually splintering into complete chaos and a vacuum of leadership. 

"This is a really bad time for us to be going through this. As indeed the situation in America right now with a very weak president, an even weaker vice president and wonders if Joe Biden can get through his first term."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.