Piers Morgan: Boris Johnson’s resignation, Biden 'weakness' is exactly what Putin wants to see

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation "Uncensored" host Piers Morgan said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to see.

"That one person loving all this chaos both in the U.K. and the U.S. and all the uncertainty is Vladimir Putin. This all plays right into his hands. This is what he wants to see," Morgan said, adding Putin sees the United States as weak under President Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday morning.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

Johnson said he would stay until the Conservative party picks a new leader, despite multiple people, including his two latest cabinet appointments, calling on him to step down immediately amid ethics scandals. Dozens of ministers and officials in his Conservative government have resigned this week.

Morgan argued that countries that should be united in stopping Russia's rampage through Ukraine are actually splintering into complete chaos and a vacuum of leadership.

"This is a really bad time for us to be going through this. As indeed the situation in America right now with a very weak president, an even weaker vice president and wonders if Joe Biden can get through his first term."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Nation subscribers can stream all episodes of ‘ Piers Morgan Uncensored .’

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.