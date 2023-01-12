House Dems torched over 'ludicrously evil' vote against 'Born Alive Act'

House Democrats are taking heat for their decision to vote against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, coined the "Born-Alive Act," that some leftists trashed on social media as "performative deflection" for Republicans.

The act, which would require medical professionals to provide life-saving care for babies who survive attempted abortion procedures and defines the infants as "legal person[s] for all purposes under the laws of the United States," passed the House of Representatives Wednesday with a 220-210 vote.

All "no" votes came from Democrats and nearly every Democratic House member voted against the bill.

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar was the only member of his party to vote in favor of the bill while his Democratic colleague Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, also of Texas, voted present.

210 DEMOCRATS VOTE AGAINST BILL REQUIRING MEDICAL CARE FOR BABIES BORN ALIVE AFTER ABORTION ATTEMPT

Eric Scheidler, executive director of Pro-Life Action League, ripped the tally in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Yesterday's vote chillingly reveals how deep in the tank the Congressional Democrats are for Planned Parenthood and Big Abortion. They aren't even willing to provide help to a tiny baby who survives a failed abortion, because that shows too clearly how every single abortion violently ends the life of an innocent human being," he wrote.

"These abortion survivors have to be sacrificed to protect the right to kill unborn babies," he added.

Hugh Brown, executive vice-president of American Life League, provided the following statement to Fox News Digital:

"Nancy Pelosi stated today, ‘Instead of joining Democrats to condemn all political violence, the House GOP chose to push their extreme anti-choice agenda.’ The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act says that any infant born alive following an abortion attempt or who survives the abortion is a 'legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States'…

BORN-ALIVE ACT: PELOSI, SCHUMER MELT DOWN AFTER NEW BILL REQUIRES CARE FOR BABIES BORN DURING FAILED ABORTION

"American Life League applauds Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat horde for finally speaking publicly about the evil truth that they so rarely speak. The truth is that Democrats believe that a child born in any circumstance that they consider an inconvenience is political violence. To a Democrat, a baby’s life is violence. How sickly ironic…

"Democrats have always enthusiastically supported the murder of babies through abortion. This evil practice lines Democratic pockets and funds their selfish lifestyles through the unlimited financial support and donations from blood-lusting groups like Planned Parenthood and the self-proclaimed worldly elite. What will it take for the good people of this nation to wake up and vote out those whose very existence is defined by evil? America is better than this, and it’s time her people woke up."

REPUBLICANS TO CONDEMN PRO-CHOICE ACTIVIST VIOLENCE AFTER ROE ROLLBACK WITH RESOLUTION

"The American people cannot reasonably trust someone hired to induce fetal demise to suddenly be in charge of ensuring that same child survives," Terrisa Bukovinac, founder and executive director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, said. "Pro-abortion Democrats like Nadler simply refuse to acknowledge this clear conflict of interest because it profoundly illustrates the humanity of these victims and the reality that abortion is murder. There is no safer place for a child born alive during an abortion than a hospital, far from those who attempted to kill them in the first place.

"Nadler has worked to expand child killing nearly his entire congressional career and his statements show a total apathy for the horrors for which he is directly responsible."

KAMALA HARRIS CALLS HOUSE-PASSED BORN ALIVE ACT 'EXTREME,' CLAIMS IT JEOPARDIZES REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, weighed in as well, telling Fox News Digital, "The fact that only one lone Democrat voted in favor shows just how extreme the majority of House Democrats are. This bill is not about abortion, but pro-abortion groups and their allies have tried to make it about abortion."

"There is no such thing as a ‘post-birth abortion.’ Allowing a child to die after birth is infanticide," Tobias added.

On Twitter, the decision garnered criticism from GOP lawmakers and anti-abortion activists.

Reporter Lashaun Turner, responding to a tweet from ESPN culture editor Britni Danielle's claim that the bill is "currently law," tweeted Wednesday, "If they enforce the Born Alive laws like they enforce immigration laws, well, nothing could go wrong…"

"What a shame," Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, tweeted. "Almost every House Democrat voted AGAINST the Born-Alive Act that would require healthcare providers to administer care for babies who survive abortions," and Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., asked, "How is this even a political issue?"

Second Amendment rights advocate and radio host Dana Loesch, who in a previous tweet called the act a "good move," tweeted an infamous image from the film "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" in which Anakin Skywalker, then-called Darth Vader, stood before a group of young Jedi preparing to murder them.

"House Democrats on the Born Alive Act," she captioned.

"Did 210 Democrats just vote to not give medical care to the baby that survives an abortion – meaning that the baby is living and breathing apart from the mother?" podcast host Nathan Chester tweeted. "We are a ludicrously evil society."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some leftists, including political analyst Sarah Reese Jones and Rep. Troy A. Carter, D-La., took to social media to blast the act.

"The ill-named 'Born Alive' act is a blatant attack on reproductive right, an appalling campaign of purposeful misinformation, & an insult to doctors," Carter tweeted.

"The bill is a waste of our time & uses issues that do not actually exist to mislead the public into anti-abortion rhetoric," he added.

Jones chimed in as well, writing, "Republicans focusing on "Born-Alive Act," which is nothing but performative deflection from their inhumane platform."

Fox News' Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.