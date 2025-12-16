Hobby Lobby gives away 500,000 free copies of book defending biblical Christmas story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hobby Lobby is giving away 500,000 free copies of Lee Strobel's "The Case for Christmas: A Journalist Investigates the Identity of the Child in the Manger" for the Christmas season, according to the author.

Strobel announced the deal himself earlier this month on his X account.

"People are sending me photos of the Free Gift they received from Hobby Lobby after shopping there -- my new book The Case for Christmas! Hobby Lobby is giving away half a million free copies to customers at their stores! I'm praying God uses them to point people to Himself!" Strobel wrote on Dec. 3.

He promoted the giveaway again on Dec. 6, posting a photo of himself outside one of the retail giant's locations.

"Hobby Lobby stores nationwide are giving away FREE copies of my new book The Case for Christmas to customers as long as the half million copies last! On Saturday, Leslie and I visited their store in Paducah, KY and met wonderful people," Strobel wrote.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Strobel said that Hobby Lobby had first approached his publisher, Zondervan, with the idea.

"I loved the idea because the holiday tends to get commercialized and secularized, but the book delves into the historical evidence for the Christmas story and sets the record straight on many misconceptions," Strobel said.

He added that since then, he has received several emails and photos from people who were surprised and pleased to have received what he called "a spiritual stocking stuffer."

"What makes the Christmas story so inspiring is that it's true — and I hope the book will open a lot of eyes to why even a former atheist like me has come to accept its historical roots," Strobel said.

A former atheist, Strobel converted to Christianity in 1981 and has since authored several books focusing on defending faith, such as "The Case for Christ," "The Case for Faith," "The Case for a Creator," "The Case for Grace," "The Case for Miracles," "The Case for Heaven," "Is God Real?" and "Seeing the Supernatural."

Strobel previously published the book "The Case for Christmas" in 2005. He later released a "revised and updated" edition of the book for its 20th anniversary in September.

Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green has frequently spoken about the importance of adhering to his faith as a business owner.

"From the very beginning, our purpose was to honor God in all that we did. We worked hard and God gave the results. As we were blessed by God, we saw it as a great privilege to give back. We’ve been able to provide hope through supporting ministries and planting churches all over the world," Green told Fox News in 2022.