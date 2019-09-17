Hillary Clinton claims Supreme Court decision on voting rights act 'made a difference' in 2016

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appeared to claim that she lost voters in the 2016 presidential election because the Supreme Court struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act.

"Now, I was the first person who ran for president in more than 50 years without the protection of the Voting Rights Act. And let me just say, it makes a difference," she said on Tuesday.

Clinton was speaking at an event for the American Federation of Teachers. While the former Democratic nominee has taken responsibility for her 2016 loss, she's also blamed a number of other factors. Those included Russian interference in the election, as well as former FBI Director James Comey.

The latest remarks were seemingly the first time she alleged a structural disadvantage created by the Supreme Court. In 2013, the Court drew Democrats' ire when it struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act, which was passed in 1965 as a way to secure voting rights for African Americans.

JUDGE FINED, SIDELINED FOR PROMOTING CLINTON IMMIGRATION PLAN AT DEPORTATION HEARING

Since 2016, Democrats have decried voter suppression as a tactic used to skew voting results in favor of Republicans.

Clinton also claimed that the 2018 midterm elections were a "case study in voter suppression."

"Voters faced intimidation and harassment that echoed some of the worst chapters in our nation's history," she said.

"Voter ID requirements amounted to a modern-day poll tax. Voter ID requirements, which were literally made up for the purpose of preventing certain people from actually being able to cast a vote that would be counted. We saw fewer voting places, long lines, and malfunctioning equipment -- again, in certain places.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clinton also pointed to Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has repeatedly refused to accept her loss in the state's 2018 gubernatorial election.

“We saw what happened in Georgia where Stacey Abrams should be governor of that state,” Clinton said. “Registered voters were kept off the rolls. Their registrations just piled up in some back office with no intention ever enroll them so that they could actually vote.”