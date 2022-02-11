The Hill quotes Lincoln Project advisor bizarrely claiming Biden supported Clarence Thomas, later corrects

The Hill was forced to make an embarrassing correction this week to a piece quoting a Lincoln Project adviser who was apparently unaware of one of President Biden's most famous positions in the U.S. Senate.

In the Wednesday piece, The Hill quoted liberal pundit Stuart Stevens, who falsely claimed that then-Senator Biden voted to confirm now-Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during the latter's stormy 1991 confirmation process.

LINOCLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER DOUBLES DOWN ON ‘UNITE THE RIGHT’ STUNT AT YOUNGKIN RALLY

"I think there's a resentment towards Biden … A lot of what drives the Republican Party is fear, and they feel isolated. They see Biden, who should be with them. He's a race traitor. He's a guy who has supported conservatives, he was for [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas. You were with us once and now you've gone over," The Hill quoted Stevens as saying.

Biden was, in fact, one of 48 nay votes on Thomas's confirmation following a contentious hearing process that included sexual harassment allegations by Anita Hill.

In that process, Biden, who was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time, presided over the hearings and has faced sharp criticism from the left for his handling of them.

Steven's false claim was removed in the updated piece, with his other comments remaining. Stevens was also described as a "prominent GOP consultant," although his last prominent assignment was in 2012 on Mitt Romney's presidential campaign and he now openly supports Democrats.

LINCOLN PROJECT MEMBER SAYS FAILING TO PASS DEM VOTING BILLS WILL LEAD TO ANOTHER 9/11

Stevens is no stranger to being front-and-center in the Lincoln Project's numerous blunders, including last November when it had actors pose as White supremacists with tiki torches at a Glenn Youngkin gubernatorial rally in Charlottesville, Virginia .

The Lincoln Project was sharply criticized following the stunt for trivializing the deadly Charlottesville events for political gain and trying to smear an opponent. Youngkin went on to victory and some Democrats fumed afterward that the bombastic group had worn out its welcome.

Stevens doubled down following the criticism and said that the real issue wasn’t with his group’s stunt but rather that Youngkin hadn’t denounced former President Trump for saying there were "very fine" people on both sides of the clash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.