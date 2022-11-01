Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country

Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country.

Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets" during the final Georgia gubernatorial debate.

"It is sad," Walker said.

"We have people that I'm running against that say America needs to apologize for whiteness, but you're going to have people are going to vote for them. But only in America."

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp argued during their final debate that Abrams doesn't support law enforcement but supports defunding the police, before touting his support from 107 sheriffs across the state of Georgia.

Kemp and Abrams went back and forth over police, guns and voter suppression.

"I'm not a member of the good ol' boys club," Abrams responded. "So, no. I don't have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability. I don't believe every sheriff wants that, but I do know that we need a governor who believes in both defending law enforcement but also defending the people of Georgia."

Walker said he believes people in other countries would not vote for government candidates who bash the country.

"I guarantee they wouldn't have the right to say that," he said, adding that since the U.S. is great, it grants people the right to bash the country.

"What we have to do, though, to quit trying to separate America and bring people together. And I believe in unifying. I believe in representing everyone, not representing a certain party," he said.

A runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Walker looks more likely as Election Day approaches, according to Fox News Power Rankings.

A Fox News poll from the end of September showed Abrams trailing Kemp by seven points.

