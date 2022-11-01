Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country

Critics slammed Abrams for claiming Georgia sheriffs want to 'take Black people off the streets' during debate

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country.

Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets" during the final Georgia gubernatorial debate. 

"It is sad," Walker said. 

"We have people that I'm running against that say America needs to apologize for whiteness, but you're going to have people are going to vote for them. But only in America." 

CRITICS SLAM STACEY ABRAMS FOR CLAIMING 107 SHERIFFS WANT TO 'TAKE BLACK PEOPLE OFF THE STREETS' DURING DEBATE

Stacey Abrams, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, during a "One Georgia Tour" campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Stacey Abrams, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, during a "One Georgia Tour" campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp argued during their final debate that Abrams doesn't support law enforcement but supports defunding the police, before touting his support from 107 sheriffs across the state of Georgia.

Kemp and Abrams went back and forth over police, guns and voter suppression. 

"I'm not a member of the good ol' boys club," Abrams responded. "So, no. I don't have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability. I don't believe every sheriff wants that, but I do know that we need a governor who believes in both defending law enforcement but also defending the people of Georgia." 

DEMOCRATS LOOK TO OBAMA AS THEIR PARTY'S CLOSER AS THEY TRY TO SALVAGE THEIR MAJORITIES IN CONGRESS

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during his primary night election party at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Walker said he believes people in other countries would not vote for government candidates who bash the country.

"I guarantee they wouldn't have the right to say that," he said, adding that since the U.S. is great, it grants people the right to bash the country.

2018 MEDIA DARLINGS STACEY ABRAMS, BETO O'ROURKE HAVING TROUBLE RECAPTURING ‘MAGIC’ IN THE PRESS

"What we have to do, though, to quit trying to separate America and bring people together. And I believe in unifying. I believe in representing everyone, not representing a certain party," he said.

Stacey Abrams slammed as anti-police after final showdown with Brian Kemp Video

A runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Walker looks more likely as Election Day approaches, according to Fox News Power Rankings.

A Fox News poll from the end of September showed Abrams trailing Kemp by seven points. 

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

