Critics slam Stacey Abrams for claiming 107 sheriffs want to 'take Black people off the streets' during debate

Critics slammed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday for her claim that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets" during the Georgia gubernatorial debate.

"I'm not a member of the good ol' boys club. So, no. I don't have 107 sheriffs who want to be able to take Black people off the streets, who want to be able to go without accountability. I don't believe every sheriff wants that, but I do know that we need a governor who believes in both defending law enforcement but also defending the people of Georgia," Abrams said during the debate.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp said during the debate that Abrams doesn't support law enforcement and that she supports defunding the police, before touting his support from 107 sheriffs across the state of Georgia.

During their last debate, Kemp and Abrams went back and forth over police, guns and voter suppression.

Republican communicator Matt Whitlock reacted to a clip of the exchange posted to Twitter and said, "what in the world?"

"Crime is rising, voters are worried Democrats want to defund the police (per CBS poll today) and Stacey Abrams is using debate time to smear law enforcement," he continued in a follow-up tweet.

The Republican National Committee's Jake Schneider said Abrams was "getting desperate."

Abrams, as well as Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., appeared with former President Barack Obama at a campaign rally on Friday.

Jason Hopkins, an investigative associate at the Immigration Reform Law Institute, said the statement from Abrams was "deeply offensive."

"She's citing racism for her lack of support from the law enforcement community," he continued.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson said it was an "ugly smear."

Radio host Erick Erickson said Abrams went "full progressive" and accused the police in Georgia of racism.

Erickson said in another tweet that crime was a big issue in the suburbs and her claim was likely going to hurt her.

A Fox News poll from the end of September showed Abrams behind Kemp by seven points.

The same poll showed Warnock ahead of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker by five points.