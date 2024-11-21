HBO stands by JK Rowling amid progressive furor over her trans views

HBO is standing by "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling despite the controversy that her statements on LGBTQ issues have caused.

In a statement given to Hollywood outlet Variety, the company defended its relationship with the author, whose landmark series is being adapted for an HBO show, and insisted that she has the right to express her views.

"J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement," a network spokesperson told the outlet.

Rowling has drawn the ire of the left in recent years for her vocal social media posts criticizing transgender activists for insisting that biological males are females. She has argued that the trans movement "seeks to erode 'woman' as a political and biological class."

The backlash against Rowling has also included the stars of Warner Bros.’ "Harry Potter" film franchise, like series lead Daniel Radcliffe.

In a 2020 social media post responding to Rowling’s views, Radcliffe stated, "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Another series lead, actress Emma Watson, blasted Rowling’s views on social media that same year, writing, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."

Rowling has since replied to the two film franchise stars, stating that if they ever want to apologize for criticizing her, they can save it.

"Celebs who cozied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatized detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces," she wrote on X earlier this year.

Despite the heat the author has gotten for her views, HBO described Rowling’s work for its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, as "invaluable."

The spokesperson stated that the company has "been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years" and added that "her contribution has been invaluable."

Earlier this month, HBO CEO Casey Bloys told reporters at a press event that the children’s series author has been "very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director" for the upcoming series that is set to premiere on HBO’s Max streaming platform in 2026.

The CEO also assured reporters at the event that Rowling’s views "haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or productions staff."

Bloys has described the "Harry Potter" reboot, stating, "The new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years." He added that it will be a "faithful adaptation."