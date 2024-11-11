JK Rowling calls out critic accusing her of being far right: ‘You can keep telling yourself this’

J.K. Rowling, who has faced intense backlash for her views on gender, on Sunday dismissed an online critic who accused the "Harry Potter" author of being "far right."

Rowling shared a screenshot of an excerpt that suggested Rowling was "far right" despite pretending she wasn’t and supposedly getting "all of her information from neonazi publications and far right hate groups."

"[S]he believes a far right conspiracy theory that is basically just ‘the protocols of the elders of zion’ but for trans ppl," the diatribe read.

"The Protocols" is a notorious antisemitic text published in the late 19th century. Despite being a work of pure fiction, the text was widely used in Europe at that time to justify discrimination against Jews.

JK ROWLING SAYS FRIENDS ‘BEGGED’ HER NOT TO SPEAK OUT ON TRANS ISSUE: ‘I WAS A HERETIC’

Rowling told her online critics that they can keep deluding themselves that she is far right, writing, "[B]ut you’re simply wrong."

"I’m a left-leaning liberal who’s fiercely anti-authoritarian, and you couldn’t deduce that from my work you haven’t understood a word of it," Rowling wrote.

Rowling said she considered herself an "idealist" who believes in human beings and has a deep distrust of hardened ideologies.

ACTRESSES REPORTEDLY SHUN CONTROVERSIAL PLAY SKEWERING JK ROWLING'S STANCE ON GENDER

"My values haven’t changed; what’s changed is the political landscape. What was once my natural home (a pragmatic centre-left party focused on dealing with economic disparity, championing social liberalism and equal rights) is now dominated by an illiberal, identity-based strain of politics I consider elitist, harmful and out of touch with the day-to-day concerns of regular people, particularly women," Rowling said.

She argued that there was an unprecedented attack on women’s rights "coming from both left and right."

"If ever there was a time for women across the political spectrum to come together, it is now," Rowling said.

Rowling has faced intense backlash in recent years over her views on transgender women. Many on social media have labeled the author a "TERF," which stands for "Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The famous author said she has faced death and rape threats. Stars from the "Harry Potter" film series have publicly criticized her and a transgender broadcaster recently reported her for a hate crime.

Fox News Digital’s Kristine Parks contributed to this report.