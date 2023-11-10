Columbia suspends anti-Israel student groups for 'threatening rhetoric and intimidation'

Columbia University is suspending the far-left groups Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as official student groups through the end of the fall term, it announced on Friday, saying they had violated university policies.

The university said it made the decision after the groups "repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation."

Gerald Rosberg, Senior Executive Vice President of the University, released a statement explaining the decision.

"Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding. Lifting the suspension will be contingent on the two groups demonstrating a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials," he wrote.

"Like all student groups, SJP and JVP are required to abide by University policies and procedures. This ensures both the safety of our community and that core University activities can be conducted without disruption. During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest. This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with University administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community."

On Thursday, the anti-Israel groups organized a walkout that included demands that the university call Israel's actions against Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack a "genocide." It also included a "die-in" demonstration.

"University event policy generally requires groups to apply for permits at least 10 days in advance of any demonstration or protest in order to hold events on school grounds," the Columbia Spectator reported.

The Columbia chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine celebrated the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400, including civilians, women and children, calling it "an unprecedented historic moment for the Palestinians of Gaza." It added to critics of the violence that "nothing else is working" so bloodshed would continue due to the situation.

Like many other elite institutions, Columbia's response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas has been under the microscope. One professor went viral for decrying the response by the school to instances of campus antisemitism.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates…