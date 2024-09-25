Harris surrogate Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says we should 'extinguish' Trump 'for good'

Harris surrogate and President Biden's Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo called for Trump to be extinguished "for good" during an interview on Wednesday, less than two weeks after the second attempt on his life.

In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Raimondo attacked former President Trump's policy positions, saying that she felt compelled to speak out in her personal capacity before the election because "the stakes are so high." The discussion took a turn when Host Mika Brzezinski asked Raimondo about Trump calling himself a "protector" of women at his rally in Pennsylvania earlier this week.

"I don't know how we have gotten here, but we sure as hell have to get out of here and get Kamala in the White House," Raimondo replied. "I’m a woman. I have a 20-year-old daughter. When I read that, when I saw the protector, it is enraging, it is blood-curdling and it is BS. Not only is it wrong and a lie, it belittles us. We’re not that stupid. We know he’s lying. And we don’t need his baloney telling us he’ll protect us. We know the facts of how he feels about women…"

"It's just another lie. How did we get here? Let’s extinguish him for good," she added. "We have an answer, we have a remarkably talented candidate who is sincere, pragmatic, open. Let’s just get it done."

Brzezinski seemingly understood the severity of Raimondo's comment in the moment, offering her a chance to clarify what she meant.

"You mean vote him out?" she said.

"Vote him out, banish him from American politics," Raimondo replied. "Yes, just vote him out so he goes away."

Trump has blamed the "rhetoric" from Democrats for causing him to be "shot at," telling Fox News Digital that the suspected gunman in the second assassination attempt "acted" on "highly inflammatory language" from the left.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung scolded Raimondo for using the word "extinguished," a day after revealing that Trump was briefed on "real and specific threats" from Iran to assassinate him.

"SICK & TWISTED: Kamala surrogate and high-ranking U.S. [sic] government official @GinaRaimondo is demanding President Trump be… ‘EXTINGUISHED FOR GOOD.’ She just advertised a bounty to be put on him. She is no better than the Iranian terrorists," Cheung wrote on X.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in Trump's second foiled assassination attempt, previously echoed Biden and Harris' anti-Trump comments, that "Democracy is on the ballot" on his social media pages this year, and that Democrats "cannot lose."

Routh posted about politics often and donated to only Democratic candidates and causes.

Democrats, meanwhile, have repeatedly blamed Trump for raising the temperature and have accused him of being a "threat to democracy," particularly due to his handling of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.