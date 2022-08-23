Harmeet Dhillon: Trump raid 'purely political in nature'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon shared the latest on the political fallout from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle" and said former President Donald Trump is being treated differently than other past presidents.

HARMEET DHILLON: Well it was a very interesting piece by Rivkin and Casey, and they essentially said that no matter what this search warrant said, the Presidential Records Act provides very broad protection for former presidents to take these papers, and it goes through how there are up to 12 years that a president working in conjunction with the archives can keep the public from seeing these papers. But, what's important is that the statute does not specify the time, place and manner of the handover of those documents to the archives.

Here, the archives are effectively using the DOJ and the FBI as their goons to get these papers back. They are not entitled to these papers. In fact other presidents, including Obama, have gone through this same process of keeping these documents from the public, and they're taking their sweet time. So, why is Trump being treated differently? I think we all know why, and I think the fact that there are evolving justifications and also nightly leaks about this process also underlines this is purely political in nature.

