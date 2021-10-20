Hannity: US in a 'dangerous state of decline' under Biden

Sean Hannity laid bare the full extent of how life in the United States has deteriorated under President Joe Biden in his opening monologue Wednesday night. The "Hannity" host said the U.S. is in a "precipitous…dangerous state of decline," and that no solution will come "with Joe Biden and the radical [Green New] Deal socialists in power."

"He caused each and every one of these crises," Hannity said. "They were all preventable, and with each passing day, his administration's policies and proposals are only making everything worse. And sadly, it's not even clear that Biden even really knows what's going on."

BIDEN HEADS TO HOMETOWN SCRANTON TO PITCH SHRINKING SPENDING AGENDA

His Build Back Better bill "will wreck the economy for decades to come" by raising taxes, particularly on those making under $50,000 a year, Hannity said. The host warned the bill would add "trillions" to the national debt, ravage American energy industries and "fund [Democrats'] cradle-to-grave…socialist entitlement for people to choose not to work."

Fierce debate over the bill rages on while "[o]ur economy is in shambles," Hannity said. With inflation at a record 30-year high, the host said poor and middle-class Americans will be hurt the most. Median-income households now spend an additional $175 per month on food, fuel and housing, Hannity said, totaling an extra $2,100 a year in a "Biden inflation tax."

"Joe Biden caused all of it," he said.

But he hasn't taken responsibility. As Hannity noted, Biden has said "the cost of [the $3.5 trillion spending bill] in terms of adding to the deficit is zero. Zero. Zero."

"You see what they're saying under the Biden administration," Hannity said. "You need to accept that our lives will be worse and you need to stop complaining," the host said, comparing Biden's abdication of responsibility to former President Jimmy Carter's call to accept an energy shortage in 1977.

Hannity concluded by urging the president to reconsider his approach to his COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

"Instead of vilifying half of America and making the labor shortage worse, the Biden administration maybe should be focused on educating the country. If you have a breakthrough case, what do you ask your doctor?," he said, recommending asking about monoclonal antibody treatments and mentioning the antibody centers in Florida set up by Gov. Ron DeSantis.