Sean Hannity blasts Rep. Omar and 'sickening' media coverage of 9/11, warns 'some have forgotten the horror' of attacks

Sean Hannity opened his television show Wednesday remembering the victims lost during the 9/11 terror attacks and addressing those who he claimed were trying to diminish what happened nearly two decades years ago.

"Unfortunately, after 18 years some have forgotten the horror of that fateful day while others sadly may never fully comprehend and understand the magnitude, the gravity, the evil of that day and what took place," Hannity said on his television show.

Hannity addressed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.,and the comments she made at a March fundraiser for CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), describing the events.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties," Omar said.

According to Hannity, "They were at war with us. We weren't at war with them.

"We better pay attention," he added. "And I hope, by the way, the media mob is listening because some of their 9/11 coverage today was frankly sickening."

The Fox host also addressed a controversial tweet by the New York Times describing the events saying "Eighteen years have passed since airplanes took aim at the World Trade Center and brought them down.”

The New York Times later deleted the tweet.

"Airplanes didn't aim themselves. Radical Islamic terrorists did this. Airplanes didn't take down the towers. Radical Islamic terrorists did. Airplanes didn't kill thousands. Radical Islamic terrorists did," Hannity said.