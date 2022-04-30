Hannity to Palin: ‘We need fighters like you’ in Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Sean Hannity showed his support for U.S. congressional candidate in Alaska and former Gov. Sarah Palin in her House run, saying "we need fighters" like Palin in Washington on "Hannity" Friday.

SEAN HANNITY: Now, of course, all of this insanity is just one of the many reasons Democrats midterm hopes, they are dwindling. One of the many reasons why Americans are rejecting the far left agenda, but like I always say, never take any election for granted. Republicans need to put in writing their promises and their priorities and deliver and fight to make America great, to put America first, to save this country, the conservative agenda, the Trump agenda.

Anyway, here with reaction, Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin is with us. Governor, great to have you back and I have not spoken to you since you jumped into this congressional race, and I know there are 51 people in this thing.

SARAH PALIN (R), ALASKA CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Yeah.

HANNITY: Unless you don't want it, I want to give my full endorsement and support. I'd love to see you back in the game in Washington. We need fighters like you and I wish you the best in your candidacy.

