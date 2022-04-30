Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Hannity: Elon Musk is ‘off the charts brilliant’ – ‘You would think the Left would love this guy’

Musk faces onslaught of anger from the Left over Twitter purchase

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity: Musk is ‘off-the-charts brilliant’ Video

Hannity: Musk is ‘off-the-charts brilliant’

Sean Hannity questions the Left’s hatred of Musk in a panel discussing the Twitter takeover and free speech.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity argued the Left should ‘love’ Elon Musk for his electric vehicles and intelligence on "Hannity" Friday. 

Joined by Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones, Hannity unpacked the outrage by the Left towards Musk's Twitter purchase and the battle over free speech. 

ELON MUSK TELLS AOC TO ‘STOP HITTING ON ME’ AFTER TWITTER PURCHASE CRITICISM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SEAN HANNITY: You know, I look at this, at Elon Musk, first, as he's off the charts brilliant. No doubt about it. A smart business man since the time he was a kid. His biography is a great innovator. You would think the left would love this guy. He's making their precious, you know, electric cars. And a friend of mine owns one and loves it. You know what? I'm open to an electric car if it's really good. And here he buys Twitter. He says, 'I hope my critics stay so you'll learn what freedom of speech is all about.' In other words, inviting the criticism against him. And they're still upset about this. I don't get it. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Dems are ‘desperate’ to maintain control of the narrative: Tammy Bruce Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.