Hannity: Elon Musk is ‘off the charts brilliant’ – ‘You would think the Left would love this guy’

Sean Hannity argued the Left should ‘love’ Elon Musk for his electric vehicles and intelligence on "Hannity" Friday.

Joined by Tammy Bruce and Lawrence Jones, Hannity unpacked the outrage by the Left towards Musk's Twitter purchase and the battle over free speech.

SEAN HANNITY: You know, I look at this, at Elon Musk, first, as he's off the charts brilliant. No doubt about it. A smart business man since the time he was a kid. His biography is a great innovator. You would think the left would love this guy. He's making their precious, you know, electric cars. And a friend of mine owns one and loves it. You know what? I'm open to an electric car if it's really good. And here he buys Twitter. He says, 'I hope my critics stay so you'll learn what freedom of speech is all about.' In other words, inviting the criticism against him. And they're still upset about this. I don't get it.

