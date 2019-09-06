Hannity: CNN runs 'marathon infomercial for DNC' as 2020 Dems tout 'radical' plans

Sean Hannity said Thursday that CNN's marathon town hall on climate change was an “excuse” for Democrats and the network to push their “radical, extreme socialist agenda” and “trash American capitalism.”

"Hour after hour, the network provided 10 Democratic presidential candidates a platform to share their radical, and I mean radical, plans for saving Mother Earth from its imminent destruction," he said in his monologue.

The comments followed the seven-hour CNN event that ran from 5 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday and featured 10 Democratic presidential candidates discussing their plans to combat climate change. Each candidate was allotted approximately 40 minutes.

“It was all one big lie,” Hannity said.

Hannity went on to say that the climate change narrative was proven wrong before. He said in the mid-’70s, news outlets such as Time Magazine and Newsweek warned about “another Ice Age."

“Civilization did not end, in fact, the exact opposite happened: Worldwide population boomed, life expectancy increased, the standard of living around the globe, especially here, improved dramatically.”

He added: “That didn’t stop the scientific community or so-called scientific community, just like the so-called media, and Democrats from making wild end-of-days predictions one after another.”

The 2020 town hall participants included former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; businessman Andrew Yang; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former congressman Beto O'Rourke; and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Among the proposals shared at the event, Harris came out in favor a ban on plastic straws, Buttigieg likened the effort to World War II and Sanders unveiled a $16 trillion plan.