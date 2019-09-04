Sanders admits there'll be 'some pain' and 'uncomfortable' changes with his climate change plan

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 2020 hopeful, spoke frankly on Wednesday about his climate change plan, warning Americans that there will be "some pain" and "uncomfortable' changes in order to save the planet.

Appearing in the CNN climate change marathon, Sanders was asked what is the "greatest personal sacrifice" he is asking of Americans to address climate change.

"We're going to have to change the nature of many of the things we're doing right now," Sanders began.

The Vermont lawmaker then pointed to products like cars with an "internal-combustion engine" and "old-fashioned" lightbulbs and how he would hope to encourage those who use them to move towards a more energy-efficient product.

He also called to end "factory farming" because it is "a danger to the environment" and promoted "family-based agriculture."

"There will be a transition and there will be some pain there," Sanders continued. "There's going to be change and we're going to have to ask people to understand that we've got to make those changes now even though they're going to be a little uncomfortable for the sake of future generations."

Sanders, a major advocate of the ultra-progressive Green New Deal, released his own climate change plan that has a price tag of $16 trillion.