Hannity blasts Democrats, media 'clown show' focus on January 6, points out 574 uninvestigated riots

In his "Opening Monologue" on Thursday, Sean Hannity pointed out Democrats' continued hypocrisy in hyping their congressional investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6, 2020, while ignoring more than 500 other riots that left hundreds of blocks of American communities burned or looted.

The "Hannity" host went on to point out that the Democrats' and media did not have the same concern or consideration when dozens of left-wing rioters besieged the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Oregon last year for weeks on end.

"The gaslighting from the Democrats and the mob and the media’s reaching record levels. We have fake hysteria, crocodile tears, analogies now to 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and even the Holocaust complete with a special performance and the cast of "Hamilton."

"It is a clown show unspectacular levels," he said. "Where is the committee investigating all of those riots with dozens of dead Americans, thousands of injured cops?" he asked, going on to point to millions in property damage from Portland to Philadelphia, and noted that in one case, now-Vice President Kamala Harris helped publicize a Minnesota-based bail fund for the violent left-wing rioters.

While Rep. Bennie Thompson's, D-Miss., committee focuses on the Capitol riot, no concern from Thompson or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has been construed in response to incidents of left-wing activists attempting to break a U.S. Secret Service barricade to the White House in 2020, where the Trump family was living, the host said.

He noted that some activists around that time went so far as to set a church on fire across from the White House.

"The situation was so dangerous, the president and his family were forced to flee to a secure bunker, and ultimately 60 secret service officers sustained injuries in the attack. Eleven were transported to a local hospital. According to Democrats, the media mob, the January 6th committee, this never happened," Hannity said.

"Where is the committee investigating this?" he added, tabulating 574 such incidents of riots, looting and/or arson nationwide by leftists and aligned groups.

Regarding the January 6 incident, Hannity said Trump authorized 10-20,000 National Guardsman to protect the Capitol, while the Capitol Police Chief requested assistance as well.

Hannity reported that both Pelosi and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser had to approve such requests, and refused them multiple times.

"By doing so, they left the Capitol totally vulnerable," he said.

"Ask yourself this question, if the true purpose of the committee is to understand what happened so that it can never happen again, how can you possibly ignore the issue of rejecting the National Guard that the president called up? The only reason I can think of is the committee is playing partisan politics and it has a predetermined outcome."

Hannity noted that Pelosi rejected part of the Republican caucus' slate of appointees to the committee – leading Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to pull the entire roster.

Instead, Pelosi and Thompson seated Reps. Elizabeth Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Hannity pointed out the rank opposition to Trump embodied by much of the committee – which features Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren and Pete Aguilar of California, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, and Elaine Luria of Virginia.

"Don’t forget, Trump said [on that day], ‘many of you will peacefully, patriotically March to the capitol so your voices may be heard.’ But of course, those words don’t matter to Democrats … The Democratic Party, they never let truth and facts get in that we have a good narrative."

Hannity went on to further criticize the media, including MSNBC, where presidential historian Douglas Brinkley went unchallenged when he compared the riot to the Nazi Party's treatment of Jews during World War II.

"We have footage of what happened January 6th. We have proof. Dwight Eisenhower from World War II made sure all of the Holocaust camps were filmed. So we got the film footage," said Brinkley, a history professor at Rice University in Houston.

"My worry is what we call this to make sure we honor this day, this dark day of the year? We have to keep saying January 6th. I think it is like December 7th, Pearl Harbor and it is like 9/11 tragedy, and we also need to not be afraid to call the Trump Insurrection" Brinkley claimed.

Hannity went on to play side-by-side commentary from Vice President Harris – between her speech Thursday condemning the riot – and public remarks goading politically-aligned individuals during some of the hundreds of riots in 2020:

"This is a movement – I'm telling you – they're not going to stop," Harris gushed to CBS host Stephen Colbert in one 2020 clip.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They're not going to let up, they will not," she told Colbert.

Hannity went on to underline his personal view condemning all riots no matter the political or other attributes of those involved:

"Let me be clear also tonight unlike Kamala Harris and most of the Democrats, we have been extraordinarily consistent. We do not on this program let politics determine whether one riot is a good one or a bad one," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is no such thing. In real-time on my radio show, this is from January 6, 2021 has the events of that they were unfolding –"

"I condemn anybody involved in any incident involving violence. It is that simple. We have to protect everybody. And I don’t care whether you agree with somebody or don’t agree with somebody…" Hannity said on his eponymous radio program one year ago.