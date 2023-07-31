HANNITY: Joe Biden 'outright' lied

Sean Hannity discussed the newly revealed details from Devon Archer alleging President Biden's involvement in Hunter's business dealings on "Hannity."

HUNTER BIDEN TOLD DEVON ARCHER THEY WOULD GET ‘LAST LAUGH’ AFTER CONVICTION WAS THROWN OUT: ‘MOTHERF---ERS’

SEAN HANNITY: First, Joe Biden's repeated promise that he never had anything to do with his son's business deals. That was an outright lie, both as a candidate and as a president. Joe Biden also repeatedly lied about, I never talk to my son, Hunter, my brother, or anyone else, for that matter, about any foreign business deals. A huge lie.

And according to Archer, we learned today that Biden took part in over 20 phone calls with Hunter's foreign business associates. Now, this allegedly includes Hunter's Ukrainian partners at the Ukrainian oil giant Burisma Holdings, and more importantly, at a critical moment when the entire Ukrainian oil giant's future was hanging in the balance, it was in jeopardy.

Archer claims a Burisma paid hunter millions to sit on that board so that his father, the big guy, would shield the company from investigations. Now, go back. Remember the 1023 form, of course, by a credible source, credible as defined by the FBI because they paid this FBI informant hundreds of thousands of dollars.

