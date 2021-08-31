Gutfeld: Taliban could use social media to paralyze America with footage of citizens left behind

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld blasted President Biden for touting his Afghanistan evacuation as a strategic and historic success during his address on Tuesday.

"If you’re leaving 10% behind, I don’t think the war is over," Gutfeld said plainly. "You can play with the rhetoric and talk about it," he went on, "but it doesn’t feel that way."

Biden, in his first address since American troops left Afghanistan, claimed that 90% of Americans who wanted to leave were able to. The White House has acknowledged that roughly 200 people remain in the region which has fallen under Taliban control.

Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth said he believes the number to be closer to 500.

"Imagine saying ‘we leave nobody behind except for the 10%,’" Hegseth said. "Last time I did the math, 5,000 Americans came out, which means 10% is 500 – a larger number than they reported previously."

"We’re a country that is paralyzed by smartphone videos of police brutality. Do you know what you can do to this country with 500 hostages, 500 executions?" Gutfeld responded.

"You can do whatever you want. I don’t trust anything out of this government. I’m hoping that maybe they’re lying and that they’re working to get these people out but they can’t talk about it, right? Maybe this is just a smokescreen…I think there are pieces of good news that they put out there but it’s like we’re not hearing the truth."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki maintained that the White House remains focussed on "getting every American citizen out during her press briefing Tuesday.

"That has not changed," Psaki said.

"The president remains committed to getting every American citizen who wants to get out, out," she went on. "That’s an enduring commitment, one that will not change and one we’re going to focus on every single day."





