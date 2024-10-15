The Guardian deletes review of Oct. 7 doc after backlash for complaining film depicts Hamas too negatively

British outlet The Guardian removed a film review of an Oct. 7 documentary from its website after it was slammed for arguing that the film is unfair to those who perpetrated the Hamas massacre in Israel.

The website posted a notice on Monday announcing that it had removed its review of "One Day in October" on its website because of the "unacceptable" way it went on to criticize the film.

"But the unacceptable terms in which it went on to criticize the documentary were inconsistent with our editorial standards. This was a collective failure of process and we apologize for any offense caused," The Guardian declared.

The original review, written by reporter Stuart Jeffries on Oct. 9, slammed the Channel 4 documentary for "demonizing Gazans as killers or looters" and sympathizing with Israelis following the Oct. 7 attack, during which Hamas brutally murdered over 1,200 people in Israel.

The Jewish Chronicle detailed the contents of the now-deleted review, which said, "If you want to understand why Hamas murdered civilians, though, One Day in October won’t help."

Jeffries’ review continued, "All our sympathies are with relatable Israelis... By contrast, Hamas terrorists are a generalized menace on CCTV, their motives beyond One Day in October’s remit."

The Guardian’s review caused an uproar on social media shortly after it was published for condemning the lack of sympathy for the massacre’s perpetrators.

Commentator Amit Schandillia posted a sarcastic response to the review, stating, "This is The @Guardian, a brave torchbearer of honest journalism, reporting on the October 7 atrocities. This is what they call ‘truth to power’ these days, I guess."

Hadley Freeman, a columnist for British outlet, The Times, shared a screenshot from the review and asked, "Does the Guardian understand this was a documentary?"

Feminist author and journalist Julie Bindel shared Freeman’s post and torched the outlet, writing, "Look at the STATE of this. Shameful, horrendous, disgusting."

The Guardian removed the article on Oct. 10 and published a statement explaining why in the "Corrections and clarifications" section on its website.

"A review of One Day in October, a documentary shown on Channel 4 about the Hamas massacre at the Be’eri kibbutz, was published on 10 October 2024 (G2, p10). The Guardian considers the article did convey the harrowing footage and powerful survivor interviews and condemned the attack’s perpetrators," it read, though it admitted how it criticized the film was "inconsistent with our editorial standards."

It acknowledged that the review was published due to a "failure of process," and told readers, "The article has been removed from our website."

The Guardian did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.