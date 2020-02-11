Climate activist Greta Thunberg getting her own BBC documentary series

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be the focus of a forthcoming documentary series, the BBC announced on Monday.

BBC Studios said that it would host a series chronicling the 17-year-old's activism.

"The series will follow Greta’s international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes," the studio announcement read, later adding: "As she travels Greta meets not only leading scientists but political leaders and business heavyweights, exploring the scientific evidence with them and challenging them to change."

The new series promises to solicit feedback from a "chorus" of experts who agree that global temperature increase should be kept at 1.5 degrees Celcius -- the level set by the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement.

"The films will also charts [sic] her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world [sic] consequences of inaction; and will share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and [analyzed] around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other," the announcement concluded.

Thunberg made international headlines in September when she told world leaders: “How dare you” steal “my dreams and my childhood with your empty words” while “people are dying” and the world is in the “beginning of a mass extinction.”

In response, President Trump tweeted sarcastically: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

However, the president's daughter Ivanka praised Thunberg during this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I’m not going to criticize anyone who’s bringing their energy and voice,” the first daughter said. “That’s not my style. I think she’s elevated awareness and that’s a positive thing.”

At that event, Thunberg reportedly called for drastic action to end climate change.

“Without treating it as a real crisis we cannot solve it,” Thunberg said, adding that it was time to stop burning fossil fuels immediately, not decades from now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.