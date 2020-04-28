Gregg Jarrett: Michael Flynn's charges should be dropped and he should 'sue his persecutors'

The case surrounding the guilty plea of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn is one of the "worst cases of miscarriage of justice" Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett has ever seen.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Jarrett argued Tuesday that "exculpatory" new evidence that surfaced Friday – which was produced under a court order which keeps it under wraps – will prove that Flynn was framed by corrupt members of the federal government during former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation surrounding American collusion with Russia during the 2016 election.

"You know, all along Flynn was set up by [former FBI director James] Comey and [former FBI deputy director Andrew] McCabe. He was lied to. They set up a perjury trap that Flynn didn't fall into. The FBI agents who interviewed him said, 'Hey, this guy is telling the truth. How could you possible prosecute a guy for lying when the only witnesses say he didn't lie?'" Jarrett explained. "But, Bob Mueller's team of partisans prosecuted him anyway and coerced him under threat to cop a plea. This is one of the worst cases of miscarriage of justice I have ever seen."

GREGG JARRETT: NEW EVIDENCE ON MICHAEL FLYNN -- DROP ALL CHARGES AND LET HIM SUE HIS PERSECUTORS

In Mueller's investigation, he eventually concluded that there was no evidence of collusion with Russian foreign nationals and President Trump's campaign. However, in 2017 Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about dealings with Russia’s ambassador before President Trump took office.

In January, Flynn attempted to withdraw the guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in “bad faith” and broke their end of the bargain when they sought prison time for him.

Flynn's lead attorney, Sidney Powell, has been demanding for months that the Department of Justice provide the exculpatory information that prosecutors are required by law to reveal to defendants they have charged with crimes.

While the contents of the so-called "Brady Material" have not yet been revealed, Powell filed a motion on Friday in which she tells Judge Emmmet Sullivan that the evidence "proves Mr. Flynn's allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents." Powell contends that new disclosures prove Mueller's prosecutors had promised Flynn that they would not charge his son if Flynn pled guilty and coerced Flynn and his counsel to keep the agreement a secret.

Just last week, FBI and Justice Department spokespersons denied that FBI Director Christopher Wray or other senior officials had withheld anything at all.

"Well, the goal was to squeeze Flynn — to force him to say something incriminating about Donald Trump in this crazy Russian collusion narrative that never actually existed," Jarrett told Doocy. "Even if that meant that Flynn would invent a lie that prosecutors wanted to hear. There is no evidence he ever did that, but they went after him with a vengeance."

"And, you know, I think Flynn should be allowed to withdraw his plea. The DOJ should dismiss the charges and Flynn should sue his persecutors who were posing at prosecutors. And, the DOJ should also look at potential obstruction of justice by the government officials who breached their duty of trust to uphold the law and instead abused their power to prosecute an innocent man," he stated.

In March, President Trump said he was considering a full pardon for Flynn. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, President Trump declined to reveal potential pardons he might grant to several former campaign officials convicted in the Mueller probe.

"I will tell you the whole thing turned out to be a scam and it turned out to be a disgrace to our country, and it was a takedown of a duly-elected president," he remarked. "And, these people suffered greatly. General Flynn: I mean what they did to him."

Jarrett believes there is "plenty of evidence" that U.S. officials acted corruptly for U.S. Attorney John Durham and Attorney General William Barr to uncover.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope he has looked at the Flynn case, but we also know that he has looked into whether the FBI ever had any justification to open an investigation of Donald Trump and his campaign, which Bill Barr has suggested never existed," he mused. "So, he is looking at that. He is also looking at lying to the FISA court, deceiving the judges and perpetrating a fraud, doctoring documents in order to spy on the Trump campaign...So, I think he is looking at a wide variety of things."

"You know, I'm convinced there is plenty of evidence that government officials were corrupt and violated the law. So, it will be up to Durham and Attorney General Barr to decide what to do with all of that. Should people be prosecuted? I would say certainly, yes," he concluded.