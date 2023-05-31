Gregg Jarrett blasts mainstream media for being ‘accessories to the cover-up’ as FBI defies subpoena

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that not only was the FBI "covering things up" by defying a congressional subpoena but added the mainstream media is also an accessory to the "cover-up." In connection with House Republicans' continued probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is taking steps to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a committee subpoena.

REPUBLICANS TO HOLD FBI DIRECTOR WRAY IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS OVER BIDEN DOCUMENT

GREGG JARRETT: [Christopher Wray is] defying a subpoena that was duly authorized and served on him by the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committees. Both have been investigating in a wrongdoing involving President Joe Biden. And look, they have a constitutional oversight duty to look into these things, corruption in government. And if you start withholding documents, you're covering things up.

The same mainstream media that peddled the phony Russia collusion narrative is now taking the same position. Nothing to see here. Let's move on. They have been witting accessories to the cover-up of Biden family influence peddling schemes that are well documented by the House Oversight Committee.

Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the FBI earlier this month for a document that allegedly describes a criminal scheme involving Biden and a foreign national and relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. The document is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form.

The document is being sought after a whistleblower approached Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, alleging that the FBI and the Justice Department were in possession of it and that it would reveal "a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

The Kentucky lawmaker set another deadline last week, giving Wray until Tuesday, May 30, to turn over the document. The deadline came after the FBI failed to turn over the document in an earlier subpoena deadline. After the new deadline was set, Wray set up a call with Comer for Wednesday, May 31.

However, the FBI notified the panel it would not provide the document to the committee by the Tuesday afternoon deadline.

"Today, the FBI informed the Committee that it will not provide the unclassified documents subpoenaed by the Committee," Comer said Tuesday. "The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable."

