Greg Gutfeld to Trump critics: Rather have 'Donny Corleone than Donny Osmond' negotiating

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld made a positive out of a negative Friday, saying Democrats who compare President Trump to a Mafia boss are actually complimenting him.

"But the funniest thing about it is, it's really not a smear because the reason why Trump is often effective with world leaders is because he is like a Mafia boss," Gutfeld told his co-hosts.

"The fact is if you want a negotiator you'd rather have 'Donny Corleone' than Donny Osmond."

Pundits and critics of the president have repeatedly compared him a member of organized crime. On Wednesday House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., described Trump's now-infamous phone call with the president of Ukraine as a "mafia-like shakedown."

Gutfeld argued that Trump was a strong leader as opposed to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"I mean who would you rather have, a mafia don or like a greeter from Lowe's, which is what Joe Biden is?" Gutfeld said.

Geraldo Rivera interjected and added, "As long he doesn't break the law."

"That's a good point," Gutfeld responded.

"They are basing this Mafia thing on things he says ... Donald Trump is basically a dove who talks loud, right?" Gutfeld added, referencing the president's push to end the war in Afghanistan.