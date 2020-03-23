Greg Gutfeld on fight over coronavirus relief: 'Politics is the invisible virus that is going to beat us'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Five" hosts reacted Monday to the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic after Senate Democrats blocked Republican efforts to advance a massive stimulus bill for the second day in a row, preventing $1 trillion worth of aid from going to millions of workers and businesses directly impacted by the outbreak.

"Does it have to be perfect? We are not in a time of luxury where you can hone this package to an ideal thing," Greg Gutfeld said. "When a firefighter is facing a blaze, does he stop and go 'Hey, excuse me, is that mineral or tap water? ' You get the hose and you point it at the fire. This relief package is the hose ... the water that we need."

The Senate package stalled Monday afternoon, failing to garner the 60 votes necessary to open debate on the measure.

Democrats argue the legislation does too much for large corporations and not enough for workers, but Republicans have accused them of playing politics and using the crisis as leverage to try and jam through unrelated political "wish list" items dealing with climate change and more.

"Politics is the invisible virus that is going to beat us." — Greg Gutfeld, 'The Five'

"We see how politics undermines everything," Gutfeld said. "Oddly, politics is the invisible virus that is going to beat us. It is not going to be coronavirus. If this keeps us from getting the stimulus or the relief package for the economy then we are all screwed."

Gutfeld said lawmakers must "match" the sacrifices made by the public and stop "playing their stupid games."

"We are as Americans asked to sacrifice. We are told to stay in our homes and not go to work. They should do their jobs. They should stop playing their stupid games and match our sacrifice or else they forgot us as citizens," he said.

"It is amazing how the whole country can come together except politicians in Washington, D.C.," co-host Jesse Watters chimed in.

Guest host Dagen McDowell praised the Federal Reserve for taking a slew of new actions designed to support the financial markets, including purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, while Congress continued to negotiate the so-called "phase three" deal.

"While Congress is flailing and failing the American people, and dithering and bickering, it is the nerds over at the Fed that have stepped up today with whatever it takes to rescue this economy," she said.

"We are going all-in to lending facilities to make sure corporations are not failing. You know what happens if large corporations of this country are insolvent? We are talking about a Great Depression for the next decade ... leave it to the Federal Reserve," she continued.

McDowell said the Fed is also planning to roll out a program that will support lending to small and midsize businesses, but they will require help from Congress.

"So where are we?" she concluded. "We are staring into the abyss because of those losers in Congress."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.