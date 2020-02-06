Greg Gutfeld fires back at critics of Trump's post-impeachment remarks: 'I would be screaming'

"The Five" hosts responded Thursday to outrage over President Trump's triumphant speech at the White House, in which he railed against “vicious" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours after his historic acquittal in the Senate.

"I have a piece of advice for these people: If you want to get Trump out of the White House, here is an easy strategy. Wait five years. That's all you have to do," co-host Greg Gutfeld said.

Greeted by thunderous applause and a standing ovation by his supporters, the president declared "we went through hell" but described the moment as a "celebration" -- repeating, as he did throughout the impeachment inquiry and trial, that he "did nothing wrong."

Trump turned his rhetorical fire on those who prosecuted the impeachment case and other investigations against him. He called Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff "horrible" and "vicious" people.

“It was evil. It was corrupt. It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. This should never, ever happen to another president, ever,” Trump said. “It was a disgrace.”

He detailed the timeline of investigations, remarking of the Russia probe: "It was all bulls---."

"People are upset about the presser," Gutfeld responded. "I would've been worse. I mean, three years...I would be screaming -- I would be using much worse language. I thought that the presser was hilarious, it was great. He was right to say everything."

Guest host Lawrence Jones said he understood the president's anger, adding that he has earned the right to "gloat" after he emerged from the impeachment process with a "total acquittal."

"They destroyed this man's family, went after everyone in the cabinet, every business associate," Jones said. "They used political pressure in the prosecution to squeeze people on false charges that had nothing to do with collusion. They destroyed everyone that was associated with the president. So, of course, he’s gonna gloat."

Emily Compagno said the country is "exhausted" and that the Democrats have lost credibility as they continue to manufacture accusations against President Trump.

"We've sat through two years of Mueller and six months of impeachment and the Democrats have tried to tell the American people what they said he did. No one wants to go off that ledge anymore," she explained.

"We have been sold a bombshell over and over again. Who wants to take another leap of faith? Everyone is exhausted. To see her [Pelosi] perpetuating that selfsame lie and that same echo chamber, there's nothing to show for it except our fatigue and the fact that she's not going to be speaker next time around."

Juan Williams largely disagreed with his co-hosts, saying he "couldn't believe" Trump included profanity in his victory speech, which he believes was "inappropriate and wrong."

"I think most Americans, by the way, would agree with me," he said.

Turning the conversation to Pelosi's shocking response to Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday where demonstratively ripped up a copy of his speech before a joint session of Congress, Jones said the Democrats would no longer be able to "claim moral high ground."

"For years we've heard the Democrats say that Nancy Pelosi was the adult in the room," he said. "'She doesn't do name-calling' ... she called the president sedated today. 'She's classy,' and in the House, she ripped up his speech."

"The Democrats can no longer claim they have the moral high ground. What I've been telling people for years is that the way Trump behaves is much like many of the people in the House. They just do it behind closed doors. The difference with Trump is, he is who he is, and this was a day of celebration."

Compagno agreed, adding that Pelosi was symbolically "ripping up" Americans, and putting her disdain for the president on full display.

"She was ripping up names and policies and help and identification and a feeling of being heard [that] this president has done this entire time."

