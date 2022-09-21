Greg Gutfeld: Biden warns UN of climate 'crisis' but spends billions on Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's warning to the United Nations General Assembly about the climate "crisis" is an interesting juxtaposition given the fact he has simultaneously helped bankroll the Ukrainians in their military resistance against the Russians, Greg Gutfeld argued Wednesday.

"I find it interesting that in this you saw Biden talking about – I wonder, is $60 billion in arms sent to Ukraine? Does that help or hurt the climate crisis?" Gutfeld asked on "The Five."

"Just putting it out there. I mean, it kind of seems like you can't say both things. You can't tell us we're in a crisis and then keep a war going on with billions and billions of our dollars, with missiles and bombs and trucks," he continued, as none of those items are particularly climate-friendly.

Gutfeld added that, in terms of the war, Vladimir Putin likely did not count on having to potentially conscript retirees and reservists to fight – which he called a credit to the Ukrainian military and billions of American taxpayer dollars sent overseas.

Russian military morale will likely crater if it hasn't already, the host added.

During President Biden's speech earlier Wednesday, he noted he was signing a "historic piece of legislation" he claimed "includes the biggest, most important climate commitment we've ever made in the history of our country."

Biden called the Democrats' climate law "a global game changer" before warning the international forum "we don't have much time" in terms of the crisis.

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters later argued that Putin would see fit to simply "freeze the Italians and the Germans" during the winter by restricting energy resources to those nations now reliant on Kremlin oil and gas if the West continues to help the Ukrainians.

But, he underlined the fact the Russian military is not as mighty as it was billed, remarking new conscripts could become "cannon fodder" and that overall, the invasion of Ukraine has been "the worst military performance I've ever seen."

"The training's awful, their equipment is old and has cobwebs in it, and they can't even communicate. So it's been a disaster," he added.

Watters pointed to historical "insurgencies" against ruling governments, like the American colonists against the British, the Afghans against the Soviets and the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War, noting that in each instance, the side with the homefield advantage won their cause.

"When you're fighting for your own survival in your own backyard and you do have some weapons, you can put a hurting on these invaders," he said.

Watters also noted, that unlike when American politicians become upset with their president, no one can impeach Putin, who has accumulated control of the country since he first became acting-president in 1999.