Greg Gutfeld: The Biden presidency is like a bad movie

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld responded to growing calls for President Biden not to seek a second term on "The Five" Monday as the nation grapples with record inflation and a looming recession.

GREG GUTFELD: This is a mistake to frame it this way because if you are saying the left hates you and the moderates hate you, that could be a compliment for Democrats, you know what I’m saying? You are an equal opportunist when it comes to disappointing people. But it could be that he is really bad. You know, if Biden – the mark of a good movie is you know it is a good movie in the first 10 minutes. The Biden presidency is like a bad movie, so you sit down and within 10 minutes you are going, like, oh, my God, this is not what we expected. You can leave the movie, but unfortunately, you can’t leave this movie. You are stuck here but the more the Dems deny Biden, the more I say he should get four more years.

WAPO OPINION PIECE CALLS FOR BIDEN TO NOT RUN FOR REELECTION IN ORDER TO SAVE DEMOCRATS: ‘QUIT, JOE, QUIT!’

You know what, that is what the Dems do with Republicans. They seize upon the most vulnerable candidates and try to dig them up or whatever you call it and egg them on. They should want to run against Biden. But the discontent, the discontent is getting louder because January 6th's flounder. It ended up accidentally exonerating Trump. No planned coup, no criminality, they had to move the goalpost into the parking lot. Now it's like, he took too long. Why is it that he seems more electable now? Is it because the public saw it was a show trial, and they didn’t sympathize? They actually sympathized with the other side and Congress, they saw them as drama queens? This is a teachable moment. Trump looks better than Biden after three weeks of nonstop political action prop, then that says something about your candidate. The guy is less popular than chronic halitosis, he stinks.

