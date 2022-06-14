Expand / Collapse search
Glenn Greenwald highlights strikingly different headlines on Trump, Biden Saudi visits

President Biden is set to visit Saudi Arabia next month after criticizing the nation as a 'pariah' as a presidential candidate

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Biden to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia in July Video

Biden to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia in July

Former NSC Senior Director for the Middle East Michael Singh on Biden's upcoming travel to Israel and Saudi Arabia as Iran increases nuclear capability

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald took aim at The Atlantic for its polar opposite takes on human rights when it came to President Trump versus President Biden meeting with the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince.

The Substack journalist who co-founded The Intercept showcased the stark differences between reports from The Atlantic in 2018 and 2022, on Twitter, Monday.

"First 3 images: what The Atlantic said when Trump announced that the US/Saudi partnership must continue despite the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," he tweeted with a screenshot of headlines. "Last image: what The Atlantic said when Biden announced that the US/Saudi partnership must continue despite the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," he wrote.

President Biden promised to make Saudi Arabia a pariah as a presidential candidate in 2019.

GLENN GREENWALD BLASTS NY TIMES, WAPO FOR FOLLOWING ‘ELITE-PROTECTING SCRIPT,’ PAINTING SELVES AS ‘VICTIMS’

Then-President Trump drew heavy media criticism in 2018 for meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the Saudi government was suspected of ordering the assassination of Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

The 2018 Atlantic headlines accused Trump of having a "love affair" with Saudi Arabia, and giving "lip service" to human rights.

In 2019, then-presidential candidate Biden pledged to make the kingdom a "pariah." But the White House recently announced Biden would be meeting with the Saudi leader next month, as gas prices surpass $5 a gallon nationwide.

Rising gas prices amid record inflation are hampering President Biden's approval numbers.

GLENN GREENWALD ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE: WHAT ABOUT BORDER DISPUTE JUSTIFIES US RISKING ANNIHILATION OF PLANET?

But the 2022 headline put a positive spin on Biden's visit.

"Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia," Atlantic contributor Andrew Exum wrote for the outlet. "The president is sacrificing his values in the interests of something we haven’t seen much of in the past two decades: realism."

In a subsequent tweet, Greenwald accused media pundits of accepting the Biden administration's "excuses" for rationalizing the meeting, which they rejected from Trump.

GLENN GREENWALD CALLS OUT MEDIA FOR TRYING TO ‘REWRITE HISTORY’ ON HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL

Glenn Greenwald 

Greenwald has often criticized journalists and media outlets for their biased reporting. In a May Substack post, the journalist dubbed MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace the "Typhoid Mary of disinformation."

The White House denied that oil production would be the focus of conversations during Biden's Middle East trip. "That is not the conversations that we have with Saudi Arabia," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on June 6. "That is not part of our agenda when we have discussions with them."

As gas prices continue to rise, Americans are paying nearly $2 more a gallon than they were one year ago, according to AAA.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.