Grassley predicts there are 'more shoes to drop' after DOJ moves to dismiss Flynn case

Senate Judiciary Committee member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told "Special Report" Thursday that the Justice Department's move to dismiss its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "should have happened weeks ago."

"It's outrageous the way he has been treated," Grassley told host Bret Baier.

DOJ DROPS CASE AGAINST MICHAEL FLYNN

In a court filing earlier Thursday, the DOJ said that it was moving to dismiss the case against Flynn "after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information."

DOJ officials said they concluded that Flynn's Jan. 24, 2017 interview by the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

"He [Flynn] was entrapped," Grassley said. "Entrapment is unconstitutional. It's a violation of your due process."

"Maybe there should be people prosecuted," he continued, "but the most important thing about this is that a person has been given justice. In addition to his justice, the fact [is] that we are getting all of this out there [that] was previously held secret, so this doesn't happen to some innocent person in the future.

"If it can happen to a general, just think what can happen to the average citizen. So the exposure of this activity at the top of the FBI and even with collusion within the Justice Department, it's a good thing it's being exposed."

"I think there are more shoes to drop and I think there will be prosecutions." — Sen. Chuck Grassley, 'Special Report'

Grassley praised Attorney General Bill Barr for "taking the bull by the horns" and unsealing documents previously kept hidden that exposed handwritten notes from top bureau officials openly questioning whether their “goal” was “to get him [Flynn] to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

FLYYN BOMBSHELL PUTS RENEWED ATTENTION ON DURHAM PROBE

Grassley said the bombshell evidence and the motion to dismiss Flynn's case puts more attention on the investigation by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia probe and its handling by intelligence agencies.

"We haven't heard the end of Bill Barr's good work because everything that's going on with the Durham investigation is another example of still other shoes to drop," said Grassley, who guessed that Durham's report would emerge in "the next two or three months."

"Not in regard to Flynn's part of it," he added, "but in regard to Russia-gate and in regard to FBI influence and malpractice, and also in regard to a lot of FISA things ... I think there are more shoes to drop and I think there will be prosecutions."

READ THE TRANSCRIPTS

Earlier Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee released transcripts of 57 interviews conducted by the panel during its Russia probe in 2017 and 2018, a day after Grassley and other Republican lawmakers called for their declassification.

"I have a team of investigators that are going to get into those 57 interviews and the thousands and thousands of pages and we're going to find out," Grassley said.

