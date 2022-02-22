Lindsey Graham: Putin sees Neville Chamberlain when he looks at Joe Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "America's Newsroom" Tuesday that President Biden is getting "run over" by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Graham said Putin believes he can gain concessions with Biden in office, likening it to the situation involving Britain's Neville Chamberlain and Germany's Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: It’s turned out terrible for the people of Ukraine because when Putin looks at Biden, he sees Neville Chamberlain. We only have one president at a time. I stand ready to work with President Biden to do an emergency supplemental. I’ve been on the phone with several Democratic Senate colleagues who are willing to help Ukraine in terms of cyber attacks, they’re willing to flow more assistance into Ukraine. We need to be doing a lot of things. We should create a task force, the Department of Justice, State and Treasury to go after Putin’s oligarch friends who benefit from these misadventures.

Unfortunately, Joe Biden is not going to go toe-to-toe with Putin. He is getting run over by Putin and the Iranians are watching, and the Chinese are watching. So to President Biden, if you want some help in Congress in the Senate to be tougher against Russia, I stand willing to help you. If you continue this appeasement track I will be your worst nightmare.

