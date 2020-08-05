Gowdy says Kamala Harris put VP 'aspirations' ahead of country on police reform

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is putting “her vice presidential aspirations ahead of what is best for this country,” Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy told “Outnumbered” on Wednesday, referencing how she handled discussions on a Republican-authored Senate bill on police reform.

Harris – a former Democratic presidential candidate who took aim at Joe Biden last year on the debate stage – is thought to be one of the top contenders that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is considering as his running mate.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who led the charge in favor of the bill, told Fox News in June that Democrats’ efforts to block police reform showed that they were cocky ahead of November’s election and would rather write their own bill without input from Republicans.

According to Scott, Democrats' inability to act – citing the need for provisions Scott said he offered and data collection – will also be the reasons why there is "blood on their hands."

There have been growing calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Speaking on “Outnumbered” Gowdy, who has known Scott for many years, echoed Scott’s sentiment.

He noted that Scott “sat down” with Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Harris “and they said, ‘We have 20 problems with your bill.’”

“And Tim’s response was, ‘OK, I'll give you 20 amendments. You have 20 problems, I'll give you 20 amendments. Let's see if we can fix this, let’s say goodbye to politics, at least on something as important as the criminal justice system. I'll give you an amendment for every problem you have with our bill’ and unfortunately, Kamala Harris put her vice presidential aspirations ahead of what is best for this country,” Gowdy continued.

“So don't blame Tim Scott, blame the people who would not take an amendment for every single problem they had with the bill,” Gowdy said.

SENATE DEMOCRATS RIP GOP POLICE REFORM BILL EVEN BEFORE PLAN UNVEILED

Gowdy noted that “now they're trying to put it back together.”

“I was sitting by Tim Scott when he got a call from [California Democratic Rep.] Karen Bass,” he continued. “I think Karen is trying to put this back together.”

“But it is politics, it is a desire to win in November that is the reason we don't have police reform right now,” Gowdy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The procedural “test” vote on whether to start the debate of Scott's bill was 55-45; it needed 60 votes in order to proceed. Republicans had 53 votes, but not enough Democrats joined them.

This effectively freezes police reform in Congress for now, even if the House approves its own measure on Thursday.

Fox News’ Julia Musto, Adam Shaw, Gregg Re, Marisa Schultz and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.