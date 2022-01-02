Gowdy: 'Introspection' should be the country's collective New Year's Resolution

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy marked the start of the new year with an impassioned monologue focussed on introspection and self-analysis in an age of finger-pointing and blame deflection.

"As we finish one year and head into another I think it’s the right time to do two things," Gowdy said during his show Sunday. "First, be thankful we have another year. Be thankful for the gift of life as many around us have suffered loss. And secondly, use this gift to engage in the hard work of introspection and self-assessment."

"The best countries, the best communities and the best people look within themselves for areas of potential growth," the host said.

Gowdy acknowledged that while "it does not require much to find areas where others can improve," many people lack the discipline and awareness to put themselves under the microscope.

"Do we have the discipline to look within ourselves as a country, a community, as a citizen and do the same," he asked. "Do we practice or model the qualities we want to see in others? Do we practice fairness? Do we apply the same rules to both friend and foe? Are we objective? Do we require things be proven to us? Do we ask the right questions of those who seek to persuade or move us? Do we traffic in facts?"

He continued, "Do we set high expectations for our leaders? Is it enough that our leaders have the right policies or do we dare to ask that they also comport themselves appropriately Are we grateful for what we have? Are we mindful of what others sacrificed for us? Do we seek balance in our lives? Do we look for the stories of hope, optimism, goodness or succumb to the weight of anger, fear, and uncertainty."

But, Gowdy stressed, genuine introspection must not be confused with criticism.

"We don’t need more critics. We need honest assessment, and we can do that ourselves," he said."We are, in essence, a nation of more than 300 million individuals. If each one of us can reflect on our areas of potential improvement we stand a change to make the whole country better."