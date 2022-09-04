Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce.

STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years. It's just over 60%. That means 40% of Americans of working age are not working. That’s not just an economic disaster but a social disaster… study after study has shown that having a job is one of the most important building blocks of a happy, flourishing life… but around 90 million Americans of working age are not actually working.

Of course, some can’t work for very good reasons and in a compassionate society, we must help and support them… but we all know from our personal experience that we have many people who could work and should work but who are enabled to not work by the cushion of government stay-at-home subsidies…. We need a pro-worker policy agenda for real and… we need to increase the demand for American workers by bringing back jobs from China, and promoting U.S. manufacturing. President Trump led the way… while Biden of course is heading in the opposite direction with his typical incoherence using the Defense Production Act to boost jobs in China.

Perhaps more important is increasing the supply. That means dropping our costly and self-destructive obsession with sending every young American to woke indoctrination factories, formerly known as universities, and instead of churning out activists and bloggers, equipping the next generation with the skills they need to be productive workers in the private sector enterprise economy.

