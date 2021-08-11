Gov. Kemp on GA COVID surge: People don’t trust federal government, should do their 'due diligence'

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday, suggesting that people should do their "due diligence" by talking with doctors and make good health decisions to avoid the coronavirus surge. Kemp added that Americans "don’t trust" the federal government since the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are sending out mixed messages on mask mandates.

SCHOOLS REOPEN WITH MASKS OPTIONAL IN MANY US CLASSROOMS

GOV. BRIAN KEMP: There's been a lot of mixed messages coming out of the White House, ‘get vaccinated, take your mask off.’ Now they want you to wear your mask, and I think that's been part of the issue, delay in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. We were really geared up to get rolling on that when it was paused for a while. But despite all that, we are seeing our vaccination rates go up as the Delta variant continues to spread, not only here, but across the country.

I'm so thankful that we took the approach early on to vaccinate our seniors and the medically vulnerable because we're seeing our fatalities in that age group and many other people fall in our state, but we're fighting hard. My message to people is you need to talk to your doctor, talk to your local pharmacist. We've got a lifesaving vaccine that the Trump administration delivered to us in warp speed time with Operation Warp Speed, and that's my message to folks because there's so much distrust with the government right now.

