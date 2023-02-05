GOP senator calls for investigation into spy balloon handling: 'The American people deserve answers'

Senator Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend' on Sunday morning to discuss the Biden administration's handling of the Chinese spy balloon that loomed over U.S. airspace for several days. The Senator stressed that people "deserve answers" calling for an investigation into the Biden administration's handling of this ‘really serious stuff.’

CHINA'S SPY BALLOON WAS A TEST THE US 'PLAYED RIGHT INTO,' SAYS FORMER SPECIAL OPS ANALYST

SEN. ERIC SCHMITT: …You had a Chinese asset, a Chinese spy balloon. I repeat, a Chinese spy balloon in U.S. airspace for a week. And it's hovering over critical military installations like nuclear missile silos in the Dakotas, Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, home of the B-2 stealth bomber. It made its way over the Saint Louis area, where you have the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and all along the way picking up potentially critical information. But I also think what's important to point out here, Pete [Hegseth], is they were also gaining valuable intelligence on Joe Biden and how he makes decisions, how quickly he makes decisions. And he failed every single one of those tests miserably, which is why I've called for a full investigation. The American people deserve answers here.

… This is really serious stuff. And, you know, it's time that we start putting America's interests first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

… There's just been a disaster after disaster here, and that's why I think people deserve answers. The American people deserve answers.