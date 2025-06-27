GOP rep speaks out after being forced to evacuate offices over threats from pro-abortion activists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., is speaking out about the death threats she's received from pro-abortion activists after publicly sharing her experience with a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy — an ordeal that ultimately led to the evacuation of her offices.

Cammack told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday that she was targeted by pro-abortion activists after sharing her life-threatening ectopic pregnancy story with The Wall Street Journal.

Last May, the Florida congresswoman found herself in a frightening position when her doctors were hesitant to treat her possibly fatal pregnancy complication due to the state's near-total abortion ban.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN'S OFFICE EVACUATED AFTER PRO-ABORTION ACTIVISTS SEND CHILLING THREATS

"It took about 10 days to discover exactly what was going on. Doctors originally thought that I was just miscarrying, and then they discovered a very rare ectopic — actually one of the rarest and most dangerous types of ectopic pregnancies you can have," she said.

Cammack noted that while Florida's abortion laws have exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, her doctors were still hesitant to provide her with life-saving care because they were scared they would face losing their license or even being sent to prison.

"I literally was lying on the table reading them the law, and it dawned on me as I was sitting there with my husband — this is what women are experiencing because of the fearmongering around women's healthcare, and it has to stop," she asserted, adding, "The left absolutely played a role in making sure that doctors and women were scared to seek out the help that they needed."

Following the publication of her story in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Cammack began receiving death threats from pro-abortion activists, leading to the evacuation of her offices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

One of the threats she received read: "We would be better off if you hadn't survived. The only good Republican is a dead Republican."

Cammack said that she's received "thousands of threatening phone calls" and more than three dozen "actionable, credible" death threats since sharing her story.

"Things that are so horrible, like ‘I’m going to come cut out your unborn child and roast it over a fire.' Things that I can't say on air," the congresswoman recalled.

"What is really, really scary is the vitriol and the fact that people don't even want to look into the details or take accountability for their actions," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Cammack, the most important lesson she's taken away from her traumatic experience is that there's not only a "literacy crisis" unfolding in the country, but also a basic lack of understanding of "what healthcare for women is," adding that "ectopic pregnancies are not abortions."