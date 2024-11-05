Expand / Collapse search
Google admits ‘where can I vote’ feature favored Harris over Trump, says issue is now fixed

'The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches bc Harris is also the name of a county in TX,' Google said

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Voter electorate is both tight and fluid, former Bush writer says Video

Voter electorate is both tight and fluid, former Bush writer says

The Story panelists Brit Hume, Marc Thiessen and Robert Wolf give their pre-election analysis on key Election Day factors as Americans make their way to the polls.

Social media erupted with criticism of Google on Tuesday after voters noticed the tech giant helped locate where to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris but failed to inform potential voters of former President Trump where they could cast a ballot. 

While many have insisted Google was interfering in the election, the company claims it was simply a technical glitch that has been fixed. 

When "Where can I vote for Harris?" was entered into Google, the site provided information on "where to vote" and allowed users to input their address to determine the closest voting location. However, when "Where can I vote for Trump?" was asked, Google failed to inform users where to vote and instead offered links to CNN, CBS and NBC Election Day coverage. 

AMERICA TO DECIDE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES TODAY

a screencap depicting a google search

When "Where can I vote for Harris?" was entered into Google, the site provided information on "where to vote" and allowed users to input their address to determine the closest voting location.  (Fox News screencap of Google)

a screenshot depicting a Google search

When "Where can I vote for Trump?" was asked, Google failed to inform users where to vote and instead offered links to CNN, CBS and NBC Election Day coverage.  (Fox News screenshot of Google)

"The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches bc Harris is also the name of a county in TX. Happens for ‘Vance’ too bc it’s also the name of a county. Fix is coming. Note very few people actually search for voting places this way," Google posted on X in response to the backlash. 

"Update" This is now fixed," Google added shortly afterwards. 

This is a developing story, more to come… 

