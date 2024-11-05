Google admits ‘where can I vote’ feature favored Harris over Trump, says issue is now fixed

Social media erupted with criticism of Google on Tuesday after voters noticed the tech giant helped locate where to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris but failed to inform potential voters of former President Trump where they could cast a ballot.

While many have insisted Google was interfering in the election, the company claims it was simply a technical glitch that has been fixed.

When "Where can I vote for Harris?" was entered into Google, the site provided information on "where to vote" and allowed users to input their address to determine the closest voting location. However, when "Where can I vote for Trump?" was asked, Google failed to inform users where to vote and instead offered links to CNN, CBS and NBC Election Day coverage.

"The ‘where to vote’ panel is triggering for some specific searches bc Harris is also the name of a county in TX. Happens for ‘Vance’ too bc it’s also the name of a county. Fix is coming. Note very few people actually search for voting places this way," Google posted on X in response to the backlash.

"Update" This is now fixed," Google added shortly afterwards.

This is a developing story, more to come…