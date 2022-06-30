Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Good Morning America finally deletes tweet praising Justice Jackson as 'the first Black Supreme Court justice'

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn into the Supreme Court on Thursday

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
ABC’s "Good Morning America" Twitter account made a major historic mistake when reporting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony as a Supreme Court justice.

On Thursday, Jackson was officially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. GMA covered the moment she was welcomed onto the court by Justice John Roberts, but their Twitter account claimed that Jackson was "the first Black Supreme Court justice."

"Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court justice in U.S. history," GMA tweeted at 1:46 p.m.

GMA's tweet originally read, "Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court justice in U.S. history." 

Jackson is officially the third Black person to sit on the Supreme Court. The first Black Supreme Court justice was Thurgood Marshall who served on the court from 1967 to 1991. The second Black justice is Clarence Thomas, Marshall’s successor in 1991, who currently sits on the bench.

‘ANTI-DEMOCRATIC’ SUPREME COURT MAKES ‘MOCKERY OF THE PUBLIC WILL,6’ ARGUES NY TIMES’ EZRA KLEIN 

GMA made the same mistake on their YouTube account.

"Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black Supreme Court justice in US history," the video headline read.

GMA's original YouTube video was titled, "Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black Supreme Court justice in US history" 

The tweet was deleted almost five hours later, and the YouTube video was corrected shortly afterward that. A new tweet issued a correction.

"CORRECTION: Video shows Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as the first Black female Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. A previous tweet erroneously stated Jackson is the first Black Supreme Court justice," GMA wrote.

Before the tweet was deleted, however, several Twitter users called out the misstep by GMA. 

"They didn’t vote for Biden, so they ‘ain’t black’ in Democrat/media world view," Ron DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw tweeted.

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs tweeted, "Really curious if the social media person still has a job…"

Author Max Abrahms joked, "Did Clarence Thomas cease being black because of his politics?"

Newsbusters Managing editor Curtis Houck wrote, "D*mn you all are so superficial with mindless segments on Disney cruise ships, giving away free vacations, and doing ‘Steals and Deals’ that you can't be bothered to know basic facts!"

Media Research Center's Nick Fondacaro noted, "Even if ABC's intention was to spite Justice Clarence Thomas, they still overlooked Justice Thurgood Marshall."

‘DEAR SUPREME COURT, THANKS FOR NOTHING:’ DEMS AND MEDIA MELT DOWN OVER HIGH COURT’S EPA DECISION 

Back in April, during Jackson’s original Senate Judiciary hearing, Politico made a similar mistake, claiming in a tweet and article that Jackson was the "first Black Supreme Court justice."

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Although Jackson is not the first Black Supreme Court justice to sit on the bench, she is the first Black woman to serve as a justice. She will begin her first term in October.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.