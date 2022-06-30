Good Morning America finally deletes tweet praising Justice Jackson as 'the first Black Supreme Court justice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABC’s "Good Morning America" Twitter account made a major historic mistake when reporting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony as a Supreme Court justice.

On Thursday, Jackson was officially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. GMA covered the moment she was welcomed onto the court by Justice John Roberts, but their Twitter account claimed that Jackson was "the first Black Supreme Court justice."

"Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court justice in U.S. history," GMA tweeted at 1:46 p.m.

Jackson is officially the third Black person to sit on the Supreme Court. The first Black Supreme Court justice was Thurgood Marshall who served on the court from 1967 to 1991. The second Black justice is Clarence Thomas, Marshall’s successor in 1991, who currently sits on the bench.

GMA made the same mistake on their YouTube account.

"Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as first Black Supreme Court justice in US history," the video headline read.

The tweet was deleted almost five hours later, and the YouTube video was corrected shortly afterward that. A new tweet issued a correction.

"CORRECTION: Video shows Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as the first Black female Supreme Court justice in U.S. history. A previous tweet erroneously stated Jackson is the first Black Supreme Court justice," GMA wrote.

Before the tweet was deleted, however, several Twitter users called out the misstep by GMA.

"They didn’t vote for Biden, so they ‘ain’t black’ in Democrat/media world view," Ron DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw tweeted.

Townhall.com web editor Rebecca Downs tweeted, "Really curious if the social media person still has a job…"

Author Max Abrahms joked, "Did Clarence Thomas cease being black because of his politics?"

Newsbusters Managing editor Curtis Houck wrote, "D*mn you all are so superficial with mindless segments on Disney cruise ships, giving away free vacations, and doing ‘Steals and Deals’ that you can't be bothered to know basic facts!"

Media Research Center's Nick Fondacaro noted, "Even if ABC's intention was to spite Justice Clarence Thomas, they still overlooked Justice Thurgood Marshall."

Back in April, during Jackson’s original Senate Judiciary hearing, Politico made a similar mistake, claiming in a tweet and article that Jackson was the "first Black Supreme Court justice."

Although Jackson is not the first Black Supreme Court justice to sit on the bench, she is the first Black woman to serve as a justice. She will begin her first term in October.