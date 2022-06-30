'Anti-democratic' Supreme Court makes ‘mockery of the public will,’ argues NY Times’ Ezra Klein

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Times opinion columnist Ezra Klein defended the left's push to tarnish the legitimacy of the Supreme Court in an article Thursday.

"Dobbs Is Not the Only Reason to Question the Legitimacy of the Supreme Court," Klein's headline read.



He argued that the court was no longer a nonpartisan institution and that justices craft their decisions to benefit the political party that appointed them. "America’s age of norms is over. This is the age of power," Klein warned.

Continuing his attack, the former Vox and Washington Post journalist argued the Supreme Court was no longer democratic and had superseded the will of the people.



"Making matters worse is that the Supreme Court has gone from being undemocratic to being anti-democratic. Lifetime appointments are iffy under the best of circumstances, but the vagaries of retirements and deaths have given Republicans a control that makes a mockery of the public will. Five of the court’s six Republican justices were appointed by presidents who initially took office after losing the popular vote," he wrote.

Again complaining the court hadn't tempered its rulings to stay within the confines of "public opinion," Klein said if the justices didn't follow precedent, they were "just nine costumed political appointees looking for the votes they need to get the outcomes they want."

Getting to the crux of his argument, Klein suggested the institution was a relic that could lose its power with opposition.

"And the further we travel down that road, the more the mystique that sustains the court dissolves. There is no rule, really, that the Supreme Court must be obeyed as the final word in constitutional interpretation — that, too, is a norm, and one that the court has no power to enforce. If all the Supreme Court is left with are the rules, soon enough there will be no Supreme Court to speak of," he offered.

After Friday's abortion ruling, numerous journalists made similar inflammatory comments about the court.

NBC's Chuck Todd fumed that the justice's robes were now "red and blue" and Americans' viewed the court as "rigged."

Klein's colleague at the paper, Jamelle Bouie, published an op-ed pushing for court packing and impeaching justices as a way to "discipline" the high court.

These ideas were echoed by several Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

From the steps of the Supreme Court, Waters encouraged women to defy the ruling, saying, "You ain't seen nothing yet. Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them."

Leading up to the abortion ruling, conservative justices were targeted by pro-choice protesters outside their homes after a draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson opinion was leaked.

One man flew across the country to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in an apparent assassination attempt, because he feared the court would overturn Roe v. Wade and loosen gun restrictions.