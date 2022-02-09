Washington Post vs. Youngkin: Paper publishing near-daily pieces attacking new Virginia governor

The Washington Post has attacked Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on a regular basis since he was sworn in last month, consistently publishing negative opinion pieces slamming him for everything from his stance on critical race theory to an email tip line set up for concerned parents.

"It's quickly moving toward Glenn Close territory, but for now, the liberal media and their fellow elites in academia have decided that Youngkin is their new boogeyman," NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News Digital.

Since Youngkin was sworn in as governor of Virginia on January 15, the Post has published at least 18 negative opinion headlines in roughly three weeks and an editorial cartoon even portrayed him in a "dunce" cap. The paper’s editorial board has criticized Youngkin and the Post has also enlisted outsiders such as Eileen Filler-Corn, the Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates, to do the same.

"Not only is Virginia’s new Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin banning the fictional menace of critical race theory from public schools, but he’s also turning the commonwealth into a little Stasi State," columnist Dana Milbank wrote on Jan. 26 in one of many scathing opinion pieces aimed at the newly sworn in governor.

"Youngkin, a Republican, has maintained his deft touch for hypocrisy since taking office last month — paying lip service to the importance of wearing masks but ordering that they be optional for students in public schools; vowing to govern for ‘all Virginians,’ then applauding a move against what he called ‘left liberals,’" the paper’s editorial board wrote on Feb. 4.

Youngkin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Post has published opinion pieces, letters to the editor with massive headlines that make them appear to look like opinion pieces and a cartoon that have been critical of Youngkin. Recent headlines published by the Post include:

Youngkin's tip line stokes tribal wars over race in pubic schools

Youngkin's campaign can attack my friend Ethan Lynne, but he's still standing tall

Glenn Youngkin’s No-Guilt History of Virginia for Fragile White People

Youngkin could hardly be off to a worse start

Virginia’s new lost cause

Youngkin should not use King’s words to advance his misbegotten agenda

Glenn Youngkin didn’t mind if some kids got an anti-racist education: His own

Youngkin’s tip line bumble should be a lesson to the new governor

Virginia isn’t for children

Youngkin’s biggest issue is abortion, not masks

Glenn Youngkin just showed us why he’s already going full Trumpist on schools

Youngkin is failing Virginia parents, children and schools

We’re already seeing what a mistake Virginia’s voters made

Youngkin fuels a culture war and puts schools at risk

Youngkin’s use of executive orders to appease the GOP base comes with many downsides

Youngkin’s first executive order hurts Virginia students

Glenn Youngkin’s edifice complex

Youngkin’s illogic on masks

Glenn Youngkin’s awful first moves are already sparking a rebellion

Glenn Youngkin cares about sound bites more than solutions

The list doesn’t include other pieces focused on the governor that are only somewhat negative but hardly flattering, or the paper’s plethora of political, local and health reporting aimed at Youngkin. The paper did pint an op-ed by Youngkin himself on Jan. 25, where he touted his order allowing parents to decide whether their children wore masks in school.

Houck thinks the Post’s editors either failed to "recognize what happened at the ballot box," or simply decided they don’t care, as the newspaper trains fire on the first Republican Virginia governor since 2013.

"They're so desperate to find new hate objects with Donald Trump no longer being the president, so they've cycled through Republican members of Congress and governors … to make their claims that this person or that person is now the most dangerous man in America," Houck continued. "Of course, it hasn't been working. The Post would argue they're doing so because Youngkin is governor of a state that's close to Washington -- and where the paper itself is printed -- and makes up a large percentage of their readership, but the point remains."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.