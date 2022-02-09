Loudoun County Eagle Scout suspended for obeying Gov. Youngkin’s mask rules: This is ‘disgraceful’

Students across the nation are speaking out against restrictive mask mandates, including in Virginia where Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already enacted a mask-optional order.

Loudoun County student and Eagle Scout Jarod Missler participated in a protest against mandates by showing up to school maskless alongside 15 other students. The Woodgrove High School senior and his classmates were immediately escorted to speak with school administration and were punished with a 10-day suspension with the potential of being extended by the superintendent.

Missler and his father, Fairfax County police sergeant Andrew Missler, joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday to express their frustrations. Andrew Missler told the story of how he attended his son’s first day of suspension to give school principal, Dr. William Shipp, a piece of his mind.

LOUDOUN COUNTY PARENTS AND CHILDREN SERVE AFFIDAVITS TO SCHOOL BOARD CALLING FOR THEM TO END MASK MANDATE

"I had a nice, long talk with his principal regarding the suspension and his actions," he said. "I thought it was disgraceful."

The sergeant recalled that the discussion was "as civil as civil could be" as he advocated against his son’s suspension. Andrew Missler justified his argument since the school allegedly had, in the past, transferred a student to another school for sexual assault misconduct without any suspension.

Jarod Missler left his own message for Principal Shipp and the school.

"We should follow the executive order of Youngkin," he said. "And we should allow people to make their own decisions about these things."

In a radio appearance with "The Vince Coglianese Show" Friday, Andrew Missler disclosed that he and others are planning to file an appeal to the county "right away." As the consequences for students went as far as being threatened with trespassing charges, Andrew pointed fingers at Shipp for failing to prioritize his students' education.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ultimately, it is his school," he said. "He has some responsibility to those students and I do believe that he as a principal should be standing up for our children."