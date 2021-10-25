Glenn Youngkin slams McAuliffe after Obama visit: 'Doing anything he can' to survive

Glenn Youngkin, Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, took aim at his opponent, Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe, who recently received support from former President Obama. Despite McAuliffe's support from big-name Democrats, Youngkin believes Virginians are about to see a change in the state’s political leadership.

President Biden is also set to campaign on behalf of McAuliffe in the historically blue state, a sign that Youngkin interprets as meaning he has a legitimate chance of winning the election.

"That's why he's got to bring all these people in to campaign with him," Youngkin said on "The Faulkner Focus."

"He's going to bring in everybody he possibly can to try to take the spotlight off of his failed record, his failed policies."

The candidates have traded blows over the others’ stance on education, an issue for which Virginia has become "ground zero" in the country as parents in Loudoun County have taken an aggressive stance against the school board over critical race theory and mask requirements.

McAuliffe claimed the state has never taught critical race theory and accused Youngkin of using it as a "political dog whistle" to pit parents against one another and against teachers.

Youngkin maintained that politics have crept into schools’ curriculums, and he claims it began when McAuliffe previously held the office of governor.

Youngkin told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he has received calls and emails from parents across the country who are seeing similar political agendas appear in their children’s schools.

"America's parents see it happening because it's happening in their schools, too. And so Virginians have a moment to stand up, not just for the future of Virginia's kids but for America's kids."

Youngkin confidently stated that Republicans will sweep the state’s upcoming elections, which he believes will make a statement to the entire country that he is standing up for the values that Americans care about the most.

"It's Virginians recognizing that lower taxes and the best schools and the best jobs and safe communities are the issues at hand. And McAuliffe doesn't want to talk about any of that because he's on the wrong side of all of it," he said.

"And, yes, the nation is watching."

Youngkin was unwavering in his assertion that he will win the upcoming election, stating that McAuliffe is doing "anything he can" to survive.

"The sun is clearly setting on Terry McAuliffe's 43-year political career," Youngkin said.

"We are going to win this race and it's going to be such a statement for a new day in Virginia."