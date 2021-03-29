Glenn Greenwald declares CNN more 'overtly pro-DNC and establishment liberal' than MSNBC

Glenn Greenwald suggested over the weekend that CNN now leans further to the left than MSNBC, its openly left-wing rival.

CNN raised eyebrows over the weekend with a tweet that threw some shade at Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on the occasion of the former Massachusetts governor receiving the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation’s 2021 "Profile in Courage" award. Romney was honored for being the sole Republican senator to support President Trump's conviction and removal from office last year over the Ukraine saga.

"Mitt Romney receives the JFK 'Profile in Courage' award for being the lone Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial," CNN's tweet read. "The award comes at a time when Romney is not holding the GOP accountable for restricting voting rights."

Critics slammed the liberal network for suggesting that Romney doesn't buck his own party enough.

One critic, Habibi Power Hour co-host, Mujahed Kobbe, tweeted, "CNN is a propaganda arm of the DNC."

Greenwald, however, went even further.

"I think you can make a good case that, with a couple of exceptions, CNN is now more of an overtly pro-DNC and establishment liberal outlet than even MSNBC is, although it's obviously a close contest," Greenwald wrote.

Greenwald, the founding editor of The Intercept, recently tore into CNN over its handling of the newly-emerged Andrew Cuomo scandal that has swept up his famous younger brother Chris Cuomo after it was reported that the "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor received prioritized COVID testing in the early months of the pandemic.

"CNN is telling the public that they see nothing wrong with their rich and well-connected anchors exploiting public resources or connections to powerful politicians to corruptly obtain medical treatment at the expense of everyone else," Greenwald wrote on Substack. "That is as grotesque as it is damaging to CNN’s brand."