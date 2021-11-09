Glenn Greenwald torches 'amoral sociopath' Adam Schiff for remaining defiant after hyping Steele dossier

Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald held no punches towards House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who offered no remorse for promoting the infamous Steele dossier, particularly in the wake of new revelations from the Durham probe.

Schiff, one of the most high-profile Democrats who pushed the Russian collusion narrative during the Trump era, faced a rare grilling on "The View" by guest co-host Morgan Ortagus.

"You defended, promoted and even read into the congressional record the Steele dossier. We know last week the main source of the dossier was indicted by the FBI for lying about most of the key claims in that dossier. Do you have any reflections on your role in promoting this to the American people?" Ortagus asked Schiff.

Schiff avoided directly answering the question, and instead called on "whoever lied" to former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele or the FBI to be prosecuted before keeping the focus on former President trump.

"You may have helped spread Russian disinformation yourself for years by promoting this," Ortagus later said. "I think that's what Republicans and what people who entrusted you as the intel committee chair are so confused about your culpability in all this."

"I completely disagree with your premise. It’s one thing to say allegations should be investigated, and they were. It’s another to say that we should have foreseen in advance that some people were lying to Christopher Steele, which is impossible, of course, to do," Schiff said, later adding, "None of that serious misconduct is in any way diminished by the fact that people lied to Christopher Steele."



"No, I think just your credibility is," Ortagus shot back.

"I think the credibility of your question is in doubt," Schiff told her.

Greenwald, who has long been skeptical of the Russian collusion narrative and outspoken of the media's uncritical coverage, torched the top Democratic lawmaker for his defiant stance.

"Look at what an amoral sociopath Adam Schiff is," Greenwald reacted. "He spent years promoting the Steele Dossier. He read it into the Congressional Record. He lied about the ‘smoking gun’ evidence he saw (that Mueller never found). Watch how he worms his way around to avoid even an iota of mea culpa."

He added, "Notable that Adam Schiff -- who appears on every CNN, MSNBC and Sunday morning network news program as often as possible -- just had his first truly adversarial questioning about his pathological Russiagate lies not on any of those networks but from Morgan Ortagus on the View."

Last week, Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, charged Steele sub-source Igor Danchenko over false statements made to the FBI. The indictment shed light on Danchenko's ties to Democrats, casting doubt on the validity of the media's past coverage of the dossier.

Fox News' Brandon Gillepsie contributed to this report.