Glenn Greenwald mocks Brian Stelter for suggesting CNN is 'reality-based media'

Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald had some fun at the expense of CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter for suggesting his network is part of "reality-based media."

On Sunday's "Reliable Sources," Stelter was sounding the alarm on the GOP casting doubt in future elections amid former President Trump's ongoing challenges regarding the 2020 presidential election, hoping to seek advice from Yale history professor Timothy Snyder.

"What do folks in the reality-based media do in the coming weeks?" Stelter asked, to which Snyder responded, "My advice for the press corps is to drop the 'fair and balanced' about the one party and the other party."

After the exchange was highlighted by Grabien Media founder and news editor Tom Elliott, Greenwald ridiculed Stelter's framing that he and his CNN colleagues belong in "reality."

"Genuinely hilarious that @brianstelter heralds himself as part of the ‘reality-based media’ when CNN claims: * Biden archive was ‘Russian disinformation’ * Russia put bounties on heads of US soldiers * Putin controlled the USG through blackmail * COVID origin has been proven," Greenwald tweeted.

Greenwald then shared a clip of CNN's coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, which peddled the false narrative that the emails were part of a "Russian disinformation" campaign.

"Imagine working for CNN of all places and then walking around and saying about yourself: 'Hi, I'd like to introduce myself. My name is Brian Stelter and I'm part of the ‘reality-based media,'" Greenwald tweeted.

"In case you're looking to find who actually interfered in the 2020 election with disinformation, these blatant lies were broadcast jointly by CNN and the CIA/intelligence community two weeks before Americans went to vote for president," he added.

It appears that Stelter is no fan of Greenwald, either. Later on Sunday's broadcast of "Reliable Sources," Stelter highlighted who he deemed were the "highest profile names on Substack" ahead of an interview with Substack CEO Chris Best.

Among those Stelter included were Bari Weiss, Andrew Sullivan, Edward Snowden and Michael Moore.

However, as others noticed on Twitter, Greenwald was omitted from the list, which managed to save room for disgraced anchor Dan Rather.

It's no surprise that Stelter has attempted to memory-hole Greenwald from his show, particularly since the liberal TV host ignored Greenwald's controversial exit from The Intercept last year on CNN's media show.

According to Grabien transcripts, the last time Stelter mentioned Greenwald on "Reliable Sources" was back in January 2020 while discussing the criminal charges the Brazilian government attempted to pin on the journalist.

In June, Greenwald panned Stelter over his fawning interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

"I'm not using hyperbole when I say the ‘interview’ that @brianstelter did with Jen Psaki yesterday should be studied in journalism school. It's one of the most sycophantic interviews of a state official you'll ever see. This is how state TV functions," Greenwald wrote.